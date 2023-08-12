Outdoorsman Timothy Ferguson has long hunted, trapped and explored the great outdoors, catching beavers on the Little Calumet River and looking out for local bald eagles.

Ferguson, who has served as president of the Griffith chapter of the conservationist Izaak Walton League, partnered with fellow military veteran Paul Zarowny with the Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana, a group that goes around to schools, churches and parks to teach people about the wildlife that lives in the area. The exhibit has been on display at the Lake County Fair in Crown Point.

"People don't realize there's more than deer, raccoons and squirrels in this area, which surprised me so I went to let them know," he said. "I was an instructor in the Army in Alaska and talking just comes naturally to me."

They've made their presentation with animals taxidermied from American Natural Resources in Griffith at several state parks. They've even donated a section of it to replace the fading exhibit at the Angel Mounds State Park near Anderson.

"It's less to lug around," Zarowny quipped.

The Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana launched a Help Families in Need Program after someone reached out to Ferguson about helping a family that was going hungry, knowing he was a deer hunter who had freezers in his garage stuffed full of venison.

Ferguson was the son of an Indiana National Guard officer who worked as a butcher for A&P for many years and later Walt's in South Holland after A&P went out of business. He knew how to cut venison meat in ways where people would actually enjoy it.

He had way more venison than he, his wife and his son could eat. So he started donating it: at first to a few families and then to six to 10 a year. But demand exploded for the program during the coronavirus pandemic. The Help Families in Need Program fed 70 families across Northwest Indiana last year and just fed its 157th family this year.

"I never expected it would get as big as it has," he said. "It's definitely gratifying to help so many people. I would want someone to help me if I were in that situation."

To keep up with the demand, he recently sold his motorcycle to help feed more families. He won a 2012 HD EVO Hardtail Custom Motorcycle that was put together by Operation Combat Bikesaver at a veteran's event in the Lincoln Center in Highland. He figured he would sell it to raise money funds to feed families.

The charity has grown immensely over the years. Ferguson no longer hunts because of arthritis but other hunters donate venison he keeps in several freezers in his garage.

"In the fall, my freezers are completely full," he said. "Sadly, they're usually empty by April."

Local police departments also call him about picking up deer cars struck on the road if any meat is still salvageable.

"I won't take it if it's busted up," he said. "I wouldn't give any family any meat I wouldn't personally eat myself."

Howard and Sons in Munster processes all the venison for the charity. Ferguson field dresses it, drops it off at the butcher shop in Munster that volunteers to help and picks up steaks, chops, roasts and other cuts he delivers around the Region.

"I'm his GPS," Zarowny quipped.

They drive around providing food to families all around Northwest Indiana: in Griffith, Highland, Hammond, Hebron, Lowell and many other communities. It also makes deliveries to families just across the state line, such as in Lansing.

The program expanded beyond just venison to include hot dogs, burgers, beef liver, ribs and canned foods. It was out of necessity, as he ran out of deer meat while trying to keep up with all the demand.

Police departments, local government offices and township trustees often contact him about families in need. He talks to them to get a sense of whether they're really needy.

"Only two people ever ripped us off," he said. "They took the food and were selling it for drug money."

If he has suspicions, he asks potential recipients if they'll accept donations that would have less resale value or if they could wait to weed out anyone trying to take advantage of the charity.

They accept donations of food, especially cans and other non-perishable items, and have gone as far as LaPorte to pick it up.

"We're retired, so we've got time to be on the road doing this," Ferguson said. "There's a lot of families in need. I'd want someone to help if it were me."

Anyone interested in donating or in need of help should visit the Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana on Facebook and send a direct message.