Tinley Park-based IT firm acquires Think Tank in Merrillville

Tinley Park-based managed service provider Proven IT has acquired computer security provider Think Tank NTG in Merrillville for an undisclosed sum so it could continue to grow in Northwest Indiana.

Think Tank, at 101 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville, has provided various information technology services to businesses in both Northwest Indiana and Illinois for more than 21 years.

“All of us at Proven IT are very excited to welcome our new partner, Think Tank, into the Proven family. Together we will bring better service and technology to all of our clients,” said Brett Cosich, Proven IT's chief operating officer.

Proven IT also is acquiring the office Think Tank has worked out of in Merrillville for the last 14 years. The new owner plans to employ as many as 75 people at its new Indiana headquarters.

The firm plans to retain Think Tank's engineers and support team to grow in the Northwest Indiana market. The Merrillville office will expand its service offerings and portfolio of technology solutions with the addition of Proven IT's infrastructure.

Think Tank initially approached Proven IT about the deal.