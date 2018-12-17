If you plan to spend this holiday season away from hearth and home, you’ll have plenty of company.
A record-breaking 1 in 3 Americans – an estimated 112.5 million – will take to the nation’s roads, rails and runways for year-end visits and vacations, according to AAA Travel.
This year-end holiday travel period runs from Saturday through Jan. 1. That 11-day span is one day longer than last year because Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Tuesdays.
“Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel,” said Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA-Chicago.
More American will travel by car this holiday season than ever before, according to AAA. The 102.1 million people expected to pack up their cars for road trips is 4.4 percent higher than last year, and the most since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001.
Those taking to the roads will receive an additional holiday “gift” at the fuel pump – the lowest national gas price averages of the year, according to AAA and GasBuddy.
Air travel by an estimated 6.7 million people represents a 4.2 percent increase over last year and the highest level in the last 15 years, Mosher said.
Another 3.7 million passengers will board trains, buses and cruise ships, an increase of 4 percent from 2017.
Some 2.5 million Hoosiers are expected to travel, up 4.1 percent from 2017. Of those, 2.3 million will take to the roads and about 135,000 will travel by air.
In Illinois, more than 5.8 million people will be traveling for this holiday season, a 4.4 percent increase from 2017. Nearly 5.3 million will be driving – up 4.4 percent from 2017, and 316,000 will be flying to their destination, a 4 percent increase from last year.
Lower gas prices, happier travelers
For the ninth straight week, gas prices have fallen, with the national average falling 2.7 cents over the last week to $2.41 per gallon, the lowest in over a year, according to GasBuddy data.
“Average gas prices have continued to move lower in most states in the last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Twenty-seven states boast a low price of $2 per gallon or less.”
AAA reports that gas prices in Indiana average $2.25 per gallon, down from $2.51 a month ago and $2.47 last year.
Across the state line in Illinois, gas prices average $2.33 per gallon, down from $2.66 in November and below the average $2.50 per gallon in 2017, according to AAA.
Drivers beware
AAA and INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predict that drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion – up to four times longer than a normal trip – in many U.S. cities, including Chicago.
“With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas – with Monday, December 24 being Chicago’s worst day to travel,” Mosher said. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early, or after the morning commute.”
With the construction season in Indiana nearing an end, impacts on major thoroughfares from construction should not “dramatically impact travelers,” said Adam Parkhouse, spokesman for INDOT Northwest District based in LaPorte.
Parkhouse said in the Northwest district, the following areas could be pinch points:
• Southbound I-65 is closed between U.S. 12/20 and I-94 for a bridge project. Northbound lanes are open, but motorists can’t head southbound through that corridor, which contains the exit for the Indiana Toll Road.
• U.S. 41 has a couple spots where a lane is closed, though this could be cleared up before the holidays. One spot is between Ramblewood and Industrial drives in Highland. The other is between 93rd and 77th avenues in St. John.
• The U.S. 231 bridge just north of Rensselaer could be cleared up before the holidays, but that road is currently closed.
“For those projects that may be wrapping up, we encourage folks to follow our social media accounts: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest and @INDOTNorthwest on Twitter, where we’ll post updates,” Parkhouse said.
What about the weather?
Large storms and cold air are likely to take a break over much of the nation during the week ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
“Depending on the strength and extent of that storm later next week, there may be added slowdowns on the highways, a greater risk of accidents and perhaps some minor airline delays related to poor visibility and a low cloud ceiling at some of the major hubs in the Midwest and East,” Sosnowski said.
A second storm, an Alberta clipper, may spread rain and snow showers from the Great Lakes to northern New England. And there could be a “potent storm” brewing near the Gulf of Mexico just before Christmas that could move to the Great Lakes during Christmas Day or as late as Dec. 27.