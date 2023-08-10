The Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County recognized its volunteers for helping to end smoking and vaping in Porter County.

It honored their efforts to create smoke-free air in a volunteer appreciation event at Zao Island in Valparaiso.

“We always look forward to this annual event to show our appreciation for our volunteers for all they do throughout the year,” said Carrie Higgins, program director for the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition.

The community-based coalition aims to save lives, such as by helping smokers quit, protecting residents from secondhand smoke and reducing youth tobacco use. Many of its volunteers work in health care or behavioral health but all community members interested in smoke-free air are invited to volunteer.

“In affiliation with the Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions, we work throughout Porter County as a part of the Indiana Prevention and Cessation division of the Indiana Department of Health to prevent tobacco use, and to promote smoke-free air and to help people quit smoking and vaping,” Higgins said. “We recognize individuals and organizations who have worked on advocacy issues and educated school students and personnel, property owners, patients, citizens and employees about cessation and prevention of smoking and secondhand smoke, in addition to the current epidemic of electronic cigarettes.”

Carley Samayoa, project director with Hub Coalition of Porter County, won the North Star Partner award. Donna Golob, executive director of A Positive Approach to Teen Health, received the Star Leadership award. Alyssa Zilz, Porter County program director for Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana, got the Rising Star award.

Clay Corman, principal of Boone Grove High School, took home the School Superstar Partner award. Melissa Deavers, director of communications and community engagement for Portage Township Schools, won the Communication Superstar award. Shannon Hough, health and wellness coordinator and nurse for Community Healthcare System; Trish Poncher, outreach and enrollment coordinator for HealthLinc; and Kim Eldridge, health care consultant with Indiana Wellness Consultants, were honored with Gold Star awards. Boone Grove High School senior Lauren Jeffries won the Outstanding Youth Advocate of the Year award. Brooklyn Hall, a student at Washington Township School, received the Youth Media Radio Star award for radio awards she recorded about how her father, Captain Joe Hall of the Valparaiso Police Department, quite smoking after a near-fatal heart attack.

“While we have many amazing volunteers and partner organization members on the TEPCPC, these seven members went above and beyond this past year. Without each and every coalition member, we would not be able to provide resources and education to improve the health of Porter County citizens. We are so thankful to each and every one of them," said Higgins.