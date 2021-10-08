Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition to host conversation

The Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County and the Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will host a virtual community conversation entitled "Sweet Deception: Consequences of Nicotine Addiction" on Oct. 19.

The program, free and open to the public, will run from 7-8:30 p.m.

Adams Radio Group’s Mike Bonaventura, a former smoker, will serve as moderator of the panel discussion that will address:

• How and why flavored products hook users quicker and more permanently.

• How and why the tobacco industry intentionally targets youth and other marginalized populations.

• How nicotine use effects behavioral and physical health.

• What local school resource officers are experiencing and what parents should know.

• Resources for adult and teens to quit.

The dialogue is part of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition's effort "to educate parents, educators, policy-makers and community members about the intentional tobacco industry ploys targeting our youth and other marginalized populations to addict them to nicotine through e-cigarettes."