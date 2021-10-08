Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition to host conversation

The Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County and the Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will host a virtual community conversation entitled "Sweet Deception: Consequences of Nicotine Addiction" on Oct. 19.
The program, free and open to the public, will run from 7-8:30 p.m.
Adams Radio Group’s Mike Bonaventura, a former smoker, will serve as moderator of the panel discussion that will address:
• How and why flavored products hook users quicker and more permanently.
• How and why the tobacco industry intentionally targets youth and other marginalized populations.
• How nicotine use effects behavioral and physical health.
• What local school resource officers are experiencing and what parents should know.
• Resources for adult and teens to quit.
The dialogue is part of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition's effort "to educate parents, educators, policy-makers and community members about the intentional tobacco industry ploys targeting our youth and other marginalized populations to addict them to nicotine through e-cigarettes."
“Youth continue to report easy access to flavored e-cigarettes, with 80% of 10th and 12th graders who vape reporting that they could easily get a vaping flavor other than tobacco or menthol. Fruit, mint and menthol were the most frequently used flavors among youth who vaped,” said Carrie Higgins, program director of the coalition.
According to the coalition, data from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey show that 3.6 million children use e-cigarettes, including nearly one in five high school students. Of these children, 1.3 million use e-cigarettes frequently or daily.
Further, 83% of youth e-cigarette users report using flavored products, and 70% of youth users say they use e-cigarettes because of the flavors.
Higgins said point-of-sale marketing tactics at tobacco retailers “makes quitting tobacco more difficult, and disproportionately targets some communities, which contributes to disparities in tobacco use rates and tobacco-related health outcomes,” said Higgins.
The panelists for the conversation are scheduled to include:
• Lindsey Sample, MSN, AG-ACNP-BC, CCRN, an acute care nurse practitioner with Northwest Health Pulmonary-Critical Care. Her critical care expertise includes working with physicians Dr. Douglas Mazurek and Dr. James Anthony; the Neuro ICU and CTICU at the University of Chicago where she was helped manage cardiac surgery patients, heart and lung transplant patients, ECMO, total artificial hearts, NuPulse, LVAD's, strokes and traumatic brain injuries. Upon graduation from Georgetown University with her MSN she became a Nurse Practitioner on the Lung Transplant Team at the University of Chicago. In early 2020 she spent a large portion of her time managing vape related lung injuries that were being worked up for lung transplant while utilizing ECMO as bridge to lung transplant.
• Lt. Jason Praschak of the Porter County Sheriff's Department, an ERT Commander, K9 Officer, Use of Force/Defensive Tactics instructor, and Resource Officer for the East Porter County Schools.
• Carrie Higgins, MS, RCHES, program director of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County in affiliation with the Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions who serves as the lead agency for the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Division of the Indiana Department of Health. Carrie has over 35 years as a public health advocate with experience in employee wellness, student wellness and general community health, including smoking cessation.
• Todd Willis, director of prevention and education with Porter-Starke Services and member of several community boards.
Register for the event at www.valpo.edu/tepc/. More information is available at valpo.edu/tepc/ or Facebook at TEPCPorterCounty.