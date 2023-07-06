Volunteers were recently recognized for their efforts to prevent tobacco use among the young.

The Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County held a volunteer appreciation event at Zao Island in Valparaiso. It honored people and groups, mostly in the health care field, for their efforts to end smoking and vaping in Porter County.

“We always look forward to this annual event to show our appreciation for our volunteers for all they do throughout the year,” said Carrie Higgins, Program Director for the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition.

HUB Coalition Project Director Carley Samayoa won the North Star Partner Award for promoting a smoke free lifestyle.

Positive Approach to Teen Health Executive Director Donna Golob received the Star Leadership Award for outstanding service and leadership. Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana Porter County Program Director Alyssa Zilz won the Rising Star Award as a new coalition member who's been proactive.

“In affiliation with the Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions, we work throughout Porter County as a part of the Indiana Prevention and Cessation division of the Indiana Department of Health to prevent tobacco use, and to promote smoke free air and to help people quit smoking and vaping,” Higgins said. “We recognize individuals and organizations who have worked on advocacy issues and educated school students and personnel, property owners, patients, citizens and employees about cessation and prevention of smoking and secondhand smoke, in addition to the current epidemic of electronic cigarettes.”

Boone Grove High School Principal Clay Corman won the School Superstar Partner Award for promoting youth tobacco prevention and education efforts. Portage Township Schools Director of Communications and Community Engagement Melissa Deavers won the Communication Superstar Award recognizing a member of the media or communication field.

Gold Star Awards went to Shannon Hough, health and wellness coordinator and nurse for Community Healthcare System; Trish Poncher, outreach and enrollment coordinator for HealthLinc; and Kim Eldridge, health care consultant with Indiana Wellness Consultants.

Graduating Boone Grove High School senor Lauren Jeffries won the Outstanding Youth Advocate of the Year Award. Washington Township School Brooklyn Hall won the Youth Media Radio Star Award for radio ads created about her dad quitting smoking after nearly dying of a heart attack when she was a toddler.

“While we have many amazing volunteers and partner organization members on the TEPCPC, these seven members went above and beyond this past year. Without each and every coalition member, we would not be able to provide resources and education to improve the health of Porter County citizens. We are so thankful to each and every one of them," said Higgins.

For more information, visit www.valpo.edu/tepc/.