Tom Lounges' Record Bin donates to Humane Society to honor late customer

Tom Lounge's Record Bin is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Tom Lounges' Record Bin record stores donated to help homeless animals in honor of a late customer.

Both the Hobart and Michigan City locations of Tom Lounges' Record Bin recently hosted a grab bag fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana at 6100 Melton Road in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

Owners Tom and Alice Lounges, and Hobart manager Riley Mummey, presented a $1,076.80 check to the shelter.

"The notion is simple. Buy a grab bag and help the shelter save lives," Mummey said. "Overstock albums and CDs along with albums donated to the store by members of the community who are downsizing, moving or who have had loved ones pass away, are cleaned and put into brown paper bags which are then sealed and put out to be sold."

Customers pay $5 for a bag, which contains five CDs, LPs or a combination thereof.

The November campaign honored the late longtime customer John Eisenhutt, Jr., a music fan and animal lover who often helped get animals to rescues.

"John and I shared a passion for music and animal rescue, which created a bond between us," Tom Lounges said. "When John passed away in September 2022 at the much too young age of 66, his family donated John’s record collection to the Record Bin, knowing it would be in good hands."

Many of his albums were used in the grab bag campaign for the ongoing red tag campaign in which a part of the proceeds from the sales of red-tagged albums are donated to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana.

Tom Lounges' Record Bin made the donation to the Humane Society in honor of both Eisenhutt and his dog Roscoe, a rescue.

For more information, visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org or call 219-938-3339.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

