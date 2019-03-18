A Tony Award winner and four-time Grammy nominee will headline the World Civility Day celebration next month in Hobart.
Singer and actress Melba Moore, whose singles "You Stepped Into My Life" and "This Is It" were in the top 100 of the Billboard charts, will perform at the April 11 event at Avalon Manor.
Gary native Michael Turner also plans to entertain the crowd. He is the saxophonist for R&B and funk band the Ohio Players, which he is currently touring with. Their No. 1 hits in the 1970s included "Love Rollercoaster" and "Fire."
Reggie Thornton, another native of Gary, plans to share his story of how he became successful while remaining civil. He was one of the first people to dance on the iconic music variety show "Soul Train" before becoming one of its regular dancers. He lives in Los Angeles.
A returning act from last year's World Civility Day will be the South Shore Dance Alliance and its coach, Larry Brewer.
World Civility Day celebrations take place April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corinne Drive in Hammond, and 6 p.m. at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.
All are invited to join event leaders Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Gordon Bradshaw and Chuck Hughes as they recognize people who are "practicing, preaching and promoting" civility worldwide.
For more information, contact the Gary Chamber office at 219-885-7407 or visit garychamber.com.