Tool retailer eyes former Staples site

MERRILLVILLE — A tool retailer is interested in occupying the former Staples site off U.S. 30, but it will take assistance from the town before the company operates there.

Attorney Richard Anderson said Northern Tool and Equipment has, for the last year, been exploring the possibility of opening in the former Staples facility in Century Plaza, which sits near the U.S. 30 and Broadway intersection.

He said the company is requesting a vacant building tax abatement as well as a tax abatement on the potential $575,000 in improvements that will be made to the structure.

“They’re looking for some kind of incentive help to come in here and get going,” Anderson said.

Without town assistance, the company will not move into the building, he said.

Northern Tool, a family-owned business with more than 100 stores, would create 13 jobs if it opens in town, Anderson said.

He also indicated it’s important to fill an empty structure in one of the busiest areas of Lake County.

“You’ve got a building that’s on Highway 30 that’s sitting vacant and it’s been vacant for two years and I don’t think it sends a good message,” Anderson said.