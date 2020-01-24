You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Top notch' magistrate sworn in before overflowing crowd
top story urgent

'Top notch' magistrate sworn in before overflowing crowd

{{featured_button_text}}
Ana Osan

The parents of Ana Osan, center, help her try on her judicial robe after being sworn in by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, right, as the county's newest court magistrate.

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

VALPARAISO — Ana Osan looked around the courtroom Friday afternoon and voiced surprise.

"I can't believe how many people are here," she said.

The overflow crowd of family, friends and coworkers gathered to watch as Osan was sworn in as Porter County's newest court magistrate.

She fills a post vacated recently by Mary DeBoer, who was chosen by the governor to replace Mary Harper as Porter County circuit court judge.

The swearing in was carried out by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, who called Osan "top notch" in several key areas, including judicial demeanor.

As DeBoer looked on, Osan said she has big shoes to fill.

She also lauded her parents for setting a strong example during her childhood and former law partner Clay Patton for being supportive of her decision to seek the county post.

Osan's private practice had centered around family and juvenile law, and she has served as a deputy public defender in the Porter County Juvenile Court.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts