'Top notch' magistrate sworn in before overflowing crowd

VALPARAISO — Ana Osan looked around the courtroom Friday afternoon and voiced surprise.

"I can't believe how many people are here," she said.

The overflow crowd of family, friends and coworkers gathered to watch as Osan was sworn in as Porter County's newest court magistrate.

She fills a post vacated recently by Mary DeBoer, who was chosen by the governor to replace Mary Harper as Porter County circuit court judge.

The swearing in was carried out by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, who called Osan "top notch" in several key areas, including judicial demeanor.

As DeBoer looked on, Osan said she has big shoes to fill.

She also lauded her parents for setting a strong example during her childhood and former law partner Clay Patton for being supportive of her decision to seek the county post.

Osan's private practice had centered around family and juvenile law, and she has served as a deputy public defender in the Porter County Juvenile Court.

