Storms are set to bring potentially hazardous conditions Tuesday. 

A hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday afternoon for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties. 

A limited tornado risk, an elevated thunderstorm risk, a limited damaging wind risk and a limited hail risk of hail up to a half-dollar size are expected Tuesday afternoon into the night.

The threat for severe storms with potentially damaging hail and wind will persist until 8 p.m.

There was also a high swim risk issued to Porter County beaches due to strong southwest winds creating powerful currents, which will last through Wednesday, the NWS said. 

Small water crafts are also cautioned to be wary of hazardous waves through the week near Illinois and Indiana shorelines. 

Friday and Saturday are also predicted to bring limited thunderstorm risks. 