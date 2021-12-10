 Skip to main content
Tornado warning expires; storms to continue until early Saturday
alert urgent

Storm stock

Storms are set to bring potentially hazardous conditions.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

A tornado warning and hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday afternoon for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties. 

A tornado warning expired at 10:30 p.m. Friday for Northwest Indiana.

The severe threat has passed, though storms will continue through the night, said Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.

The radar indicated the storm was rotating, however there were no reports of funnel clouds or a tornado in Northwest Indiana, Holiner said. No serious damage has been reported immediately Friday night, outside of downed tree branches and utility wires.

“DeMotte recorded a wind gust of up to 72 mph but the odd thing is, is that the area was not under a tornado watch,” Holiner said.  “Luckily the storm was moving extremely fast. The more a storm lingers the more chance it has to do more damage.”

Holiner said Northeast Arkansas into Southwest Kentucky was hit with the brunt of tornado damage from this weather system.

When the tornado warning started at 10 a.m., people were instructed to take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Those who were outdoors, in a vehicle or in a mobile home were advised go to the nearest shelter. 

A total of 2,610 people were without power Friday night as of 10:45 p.m., with the heaviest outages reported in Hammond, Lake Station, Cedar Lake and Michigan City. NIPSCO is updating its site to reflect estimated times of restoration. 

A hazardous weather outlook with a limited tornado risk, an elevated thunderstorm risk, a limited damaging wind risk, a limited hail risk and a limited fog risk was issued for Friday night into the Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 

The most severe weather is poised to occur between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. 

Dense fog Saturday morning in Illinois and Northwest Indiana could reduce visibility to up to a quarter-mile. 

Saturday will have high winds through 3 p.m., which could blow around or damage outdoor Christmas decorations and tree limbs. 

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

