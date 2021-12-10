Tornado warning expires; storms to continue until early Saturday

A tornado warning and hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday afternoon for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties.

A tornado warning expired at 10:30 p.m. Friday for Northwest Indiana.

The severe threat has passed, though storms will continue through the night, said Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.

The radar indicated the storm was rotating, however there were no reports of funnel clouds or a tornado in Northwest Indiana, Holiner said. No serious damage has been reported immediately Friday night, outside of downed tree branches and utility wires.

“DeMotte recorded a wind gust of up to 72 mph but the odd thing is, is that the area was not under a tornado watch,” Holiner said. “Luckily the storm was moving extremely fast. The more a storm lingers the more chance it has to do more damage.”

Holiner said Northeast Arkansas into Southwest Kentucky was hit with the brunt of tornado damage from this weather system.