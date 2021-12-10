Tornado warning expires; storms to continue until early Saturday, NWS says

A tornado warning and hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday afternoon for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties.

A tornado warning expired at 10:30 p.m. Friday for Northwest Indiana

During this time people were instructed to take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Those who are outdoors, in a vehicle or in a mobile home were advised go to the nearest shelter.

A total of 2,610 people were without power Friday night as of 10:30 p.m., with the heaviest outages reported in Hammond, Lake Station, Cedar Lake and Michigan City.

A hazardous weather outlook with a limited tornado risk, an elevated thunderstorm risk, a limited damaging wind risk, a limited hail risk and a limited fog risk was issued for Friday night into the Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The most severe weather is poised to occur between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Dense fog Saturday morning in Illinois and Northwest Indiana could reduce visibility to up to a quarter-mile.