Tour precedes Memorial Opera House discussion

VALPARAISO – The public is invited to tour the Memorial Opera House at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before a discussion on major renovations for the building, including an addition connecting it with the Porter County Museum next door.
“Come on in and take a look,” Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas said.
He thought it would be good to shift the council meeting to the opera house for the discussion. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Rivas canceled the council’s November meeting, figuring all the year-end business would be done in one meeting.
The agenda includes not only discussion of routine business and a presentation on the proposed renovations but also the county’s proposed American Rescue Plan spending. The Memorial Opera House renovations are a large part of that.
The plan to join the two buildings would improve accessibility. Currently, getting to the second floor of either building requires climbing a steep set of stairs. Elevator access and accessible restrooms are included in the project.
The Memorial Opera House also needs extensive masonry work and other repairs. The Porter County Museum building, which is 150 years old this year, previously was the jail and sheriff’s residence.
“We’re just looking to have the public have a say” in how the federal windfall from the American Rescue Plan is spent, Rivas said.