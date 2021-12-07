Tour precedes Memorial Opera House discussion

VALPARAISO – The public is invited to tour the Memorial Opera House at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before a discussion on major renovations for the building, including an addition connecting it with the Porter County Museum next door.

“Come on in and take a look,” Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas said.

He thought it would be good to shift the council meeting to the opera house for the discussion. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Rivas canceled the council’s November meeting, figuring all the year-end business would be done in one meeting.

The agenda includes not only discussion of routine business and a presentation on the proposed renovations but also the county’s proposed American Rescue Plan spending. The Memorial Opera House renovations are a large part of that.

The plan to join the two buildings would improve accessibility. Currently, getting to the second floor of either building requires climbing a steep set of stairs. Elevator access and accessible restrooms are included in the project.