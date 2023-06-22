MICHIGAN CITY — A daylong tour of Northwest Indiana opened the eyes of Chicago land use experts to possibilities here.

About 50 members of the Chicago chapter of Lambda Alpha International spent all day Friday touring Northwest Indiana, with stops and walking tours in Hammond, Gary and Michigan City.

LAI describes itself as “a global land economics society where top professionals connect. Membership is honorary and selective.”

“We have a legacy perception,” said Rana Lee, director of business development for Smith Group. “There’s so much more that has been happening in the past several years.”

Lee noted One Region, Northwest Indiana Forum, Greater South Shore Initiative and others are working together.

“Northwest Indiana has done a far better job of acting as a region,” working across geographic and jurisdictional boundaries, she said. “It’s a lesson for us to see what brought about this thinking and how can this inspire.”

Like others, Lee noted the Double Track NWI and West Lake Corridor projects bring Chicago and Northwest Indiana closer.

Together, the Region is bringing back the vitality it used to have, Lee said. "Wow. This is great."

Lee is no stranger to Michigan City. A few years ago, a friend suggested she visit.

“I spent a day here driving, walking all different neighborhoods,” she said. “I would double down on commercial all day long.”

Permits on storefront windows showed signs of life downtown. “Something was going on here, and that really piqued by curiosity,” she said.

“You all have to come here. This is unbelievable,” she said. “This whole place is abuzz.”

“We consider ourselves the jewel of the South Shore,” Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said.

City Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, Parry’s Democratic opponent in the November election, said she is “excited to have people visit to see our existing projects and future opportunities available in Michigan City. Michigan City is primed to be the center of transit, economic development and housing opportunities in northern Indiana. The more we showcase our attributes the better.”

Northwest Indiana has many attractions, including access to Lake Michigan, proximity to Chicago, a potential quantum computer corridor, commuter rail and more. “Private residents crowdsourced funding to finish that connection of the Marquette Greenway. It’s outstanding,” Lee said.

“I was so impressed,” said Helen Kessler, of Up Front Regenerative Design. “I think ending at Michigan City is great because there’s clearly an energy here that you don’t see at other places.”

“This trip opened my eyes to the potential of the area that I just wasn’t aware of.”

