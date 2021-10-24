Tourism funding boosted for county-owned venues

VALPARAISO — Lorelei Weimer already knows the visitor center on Ind. 49 in Porter will need a new roof and new parking lot in five years. The hard part is setting aside enough money for the projects.

Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, told the Porter County Council the two projects are estimated at $200,000 each. When the 15-year-old visitor center was built, the agency started setting aside money for future major repairs, but the costs are higher than predicted 15 years ago. The savings just won’t be enough.

The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard, which is another challenge for the agency’s 2022 budget. Fewer people staying in hotels means less revenue for the self-funded agency.

That comes while county-owned tourism venues have been hit hard by the pandemic. The Memorial Opera House is now back open but was closed 16 months. The Expo Center was closed for a total of nearly a year. The Porter County Museum remains closed to the public. The parks department was hit hard, too, with capacity limits on programs.