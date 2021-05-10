Town excited about proposed residential developments

MERRILLVILLE — Officials are optimistic about the potential for residential development on the west side of the town.

There are several projects proposed in that area, and the two latest concepts call for new residential construction on the former Broadmoor County Club property.

“This could be the hot area of town for the next decade of development,” Merrillville Plan Commission member Brian Dering said.

The Royal Estates neighborhood calls for single-family homes to be built on 38 lots near 77th Place. Prices could range from $350,000 to $400,000.

Another project also is being proposed to the south of the Royal Estates area.

August Manor would consist of duplexes on 17 acres of property near U.S. 30 and Morton Street.

There would be 52 units built on 26 lots, and the price point is around $300,000 to $400,000.

“These are very beautiful units,” said Gary Torrenga, of Torrenga Engineering.

The Royal Estates and August Manor projects are being pursued by different developers, and each of them is seeking planned unit development approval from the town.