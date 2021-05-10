 Skip to main content
Town excited about proposed residential developments
Town excited about proposed residential developments

Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Officials are optimistic about the potential for residential development on the west side of the town.

There are several projects proposed in that area, and the two latest concepts call for new residential construction on the former Broadmoor County Club property.

“This could be the hot area of town for the next decade of development,” Merrillville Plan Commission member Brian Dering said.

The Royal Estates neighborhood calls for single-family homes to be built on 38 lots near 77th Place. Prices could range from $350,000 to $400,000.

Another project also is being proposed to the south of the Royal Estates area.

August Manor would consist of duplexes on 17 acres of property near U.S. 30 and Morton Street.

There would be 52 units built on 26 lots, and the price point is around $300,000 to $400,000.

“These are very beautiful units,” said Gary Torrenga, of Torrenga Engineering.

The Royal Estates and August Manor projects are being pursued by different developers, and each of them is seeking planned unit development approval from the town.

Years ago, other developers had residential concepts for the properties, but those projects didn’t advance. Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, the commission’s president, hopes to see the Royal Estates and August Manor projects move forward.

“We’ve been waiting to have something on there for quite a while,” Uzelac said.

Although excited about the proposed developments, commission members have concerns about an initial configuration of roads in the communities.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, a commission member, said the plans show dead end and cul-de-sac streets in the neighborhoods, and he believes engineers for the projects should collaborate to connect the roads for safety purposes.

“You guys need to probably get together and take a look at realigning this thing,” Pettit said.

Neil Piggush, an engineer for the Royal Estates project, and Torrenga are receptive to working together on a plan to connect roads in the neighborhoods.

The matter will be discussed again during another commission workshop, but it isn’t certain when that would take place.

If the PUD requests receive commission approval, they will move to the Town Council for a final decision.

