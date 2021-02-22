Town spokesman: 'Out-of-state' incident sparked Chesterton interim chief's sudden resignation

CHESTERTON — Town officials are mum on the details behind the interim police chief's sudden resignation.

The resignation of interim chief Nick Brown comes days after town officials reportedly became aware of an "out-of-state" incident involving Brown that occurred several years ago, according to Kevin Nevers, town spokesman.

Late in the day on Monday, Feb. 15, town officials were made aware of an alleged incident out-of-state, and the town attorney was contacted, Nevers said.

Brown resigned Thursday, Feb. 18, as chief, but continues to remain employed by the department as a corporal, Nevers said.

The required 48-hour advanced public notice for a joint executive session between the police commission and the town council was posted the following day, Feb. 16, and an executive session took place, Nevers said.

Nevers said personnel issues were discussed, but he could not go into the details of what was said.

The Chesterton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday night, when it is anticipated they will formalize an internal investigation and discuss the matter, Nevers said.

With Brown out as chief, the highest ranking officer in the department is Assistant Chief Dan Rocha.