 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town spokesman: 'Out-of-state' incident sparked Chesterton interim chief's sudden resignation
breaking top story urgent

Town spokesman: 'Out-of-state' incident sparked Chesterton interim chief's sudden resignation

{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton Police Department and Town Hall

Chesterton Police Department and Town Hall

 Emma Mazurek, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Town officials are mum on the details behind the interim police chief's sudden resignation. 

The resignation of interim chief Nick Brown comes days after town officials reportedly became aware of an "out-of-state" incident involving Brown that occurred several years ago, according to Kevin Nevers, town spokesman. 

Late in the day on Monday, Feb. 15, town officials were made aware of an alleged incident out-of-state, and the town attorney was contacted, Nevers said.

Brown resigned Thursday, Feb. 18, as chief, but continues to remain employed by the department as a corporal, Nevers said.

The required 48-hour advanced public notice for a joint executive session between the police commission and the town council was posted the following day, Feb. 16, and an executive session took place, Nevers said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nevers said personnel issues were discussed, but he could not go into the details of what was said.

The Chesterton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday night, when it is anticipated they will formalize an internal investigation and discuss the matter, Nevers said. 

With Brown out as chief, the highest ranking officer in the department is Assistant Chief Dan Rocha.

Brown was named interim chief in December after Dave Cincoski became town manager. 

Nevers declined to disclose additional details about the incident that prompted Brown's resignation.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gary schoolkids return to in-person learning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts