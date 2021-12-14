 Skip to main content
Toys for needy kids can be dropped off at Walgreens pharmacy
The Gary Community Partnership is hosting a toy drive.

 Provided

People can drop off toys for local kids who need Christmas presents at participating area Walgreens pharmacies.

Gary Community Partnership’s Christmas Toy Drive is working to ensure every child in need gets a toy under the tree this Christmas.

The nonprofit is working with First Financial Bank to collect toys for Region youth in its childcare programs. It is specifically looking to provide gifts to kids whose custodians have trouble affording them, in some cases because they are unlicensed foster parents who take care of their relatives without receiving any federal or state support.

Any new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at participating Walgreens across Northwest Indiana through the end of Wednesday, to ensure Santa can pay a visit.

People can donate new and unwrapped toys at Walgreens across Northwest Indiana through Wednesday. The Gary Community Partnership also is accepting cash donations on its homepage for its annual toy drive and other youth programs.

For more information, call 219.427.2421, email support@garycommunitypartnership.com or visit garycommunitypartnership.com.

