Toys for Tots Christmas Show coming to Avenue 912 to spread holiday cheer

GRIFFITH — One can make Christmas special for children in need this year while enjoying live music at one of the Region's newest venues.

Avenue 912 and Nate Venturelli are hosting a Toys for Tots Christmas Show to benefit the Marine Corps Reserves charity that provides toys to children who couldn't otherwise afford them.

The all-ages concert will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Avenue 912 at 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. People can get in by bringing toys to donate as Christmas presents to indigent kids or by making a monetary donation that will be given to the charity after the concert.

"We have donated the hall and paid for the sound for this event," said Patrick Murdock with Avenue 912. "All Toys for Tots are asking community members to do is donate an unwrapped toy that will be distributed within the area to needy children."

Scheduled performers include Frank Ruvoli, Nathan Harrell, Hot Rod Heathens, Nate Venturelli, Kevin Friend 20/20 Band, Sharty Savalas Trio and Garage Cover Cowboys.

"We are excited to offer a space for the great charity work that Toys for Tots does in the community," Murdock said. "Please remember that admission is free with an unwrapped toy. We hope to make some child feel extra special."