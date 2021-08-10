Tractor pedal pullers hang on to the end at Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — One day prior to competing, Jaxon Biesterfeld practiced with a push lawnmower. One day later, the 6-year-old was the first contestant in the Lake County Fair’s tractor pedal pull to make it to the full 40-foot course.

“It was good,” the Beecher, Illinois, youth said after Monday’s competition. “I was worried about going off direction.”

Biesterfeld took first in the 5-6-year-old division. His older brother, Carter, finished runner-up in the 9-10 division, reaching 39 feet, 6 inches.

Jaxon, who competed in past years, is an incoming first-grader who, relatives say, has always been big for his age.

The key to winning, the boy said, was “keep pushing and stay focused.”

More than 50 youngsters ages 3-12 participated in the pedal pull. Each of the five age divisions had its own tractor and its own set of weights to pull. Not only did weights increase with each age group, but those weights moved and became heavier as the tractor moved forward.

For many of the contestants, this was a family affair, with individual families providing multiple entries. Ashley Kyrgsheld, of Crown Point, entered three children: Elliot, 4, Landon, 6, and Olivia, 7. Elliot had first crack, tying for eighth in the 5-6 group.