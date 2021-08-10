Tractor pedal pullers hang on to the end at Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — One day prior to competing, Jaxon Biesterfeld practiced with a push lawnmower. One day later, the 6-year-old was the first contestant in the Lake County Fair’s tractor pedal pull to make it to the full 40-foot course.
“It was good,” the Beecher, Illinois, youth said after Monday’s competition. “I was worried about going off direction.”
Biesterfeld took first in the 5-6-year-old division. His older brother, Carter, finished runner-up in the 9-10 division, reaching 39 feet, 6 inches.
Jaxon, who competed in past years, is an incoming first-grader who, relatives say, has always been big for his age.
The key to winning, the boy said, was “keep pushing and stay focused.”
More than 50 youngsters ages 3-12 participated in the pedal pull. Each of the five age divisions had its own tractor and its own set of weights to pull. Not only did weights increase with each age group, but those weights moved and became heavier as the tractor moved forward.
For many of the contestants, this was a family affair, with individual families providing multiple entries. Ashley Kyrgsheld, of Crown Point, entered three children: Elliot, 4, Landon, 6, and Olivia, 7. Elliot had first crack, tying for eighth in the 5-6 group.
“He was a little nervous,” his mother said, “but he did good. He had fun.”
Landon had better success, taking second place in his age group.
The top three finishers in each age group are invited to the pedal pull at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis. Top local finishers received gift awards from a local merchant and got to dip into a bucket of candy. Jaxon Biesterfeld added to his winnings with a corn dog.
Weight pulled advanced from 200 to 250 pounds to 300 to 350 pounds for the oldest competitors. By the rules, standing was not allowed, nor was jerking the pedals. Once a competitor had stopped and appeared unable to move any farther, the child was ruled done.
Among 7-8-year-olds, Bryce Keller, 7, of Crown Point, also reached the full 40 feet to win. An incoming first-grader at Lake Street Elementary School. Keller prepared for the event by bike-pedaling uphill.
During the pedal pull, Keller explained, “I started pedaling and got a lot of muscle and pedaled harder.”
Keller’s brother, Keith, finished fifth in the 9-10 age group, reaching 28 feet, 3 inches. First place in that division went to Wilson Orange, 10, of Lowell. A fifth-grader at Hebron Elementary School, Orange made it to 40 feet.
Having won in past years, Orange said, “You gotta start up fast, but it gets tough as you go along.”
With first place on the line for 11-12-year-olds, Christian Keene, of Chesterton, broke a four-way tie after pulling 350 pounds 40 feet, going 27 feet while pulling 550 pounds in a runoff.
Keene, 12, a Chesterton Middle School student, commented, “I just wanted to try it and see if I could win.”