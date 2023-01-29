Trader Buck's approved for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has signed off on a business proposed for the Crossroads Plaza.

It has granted approval needed for Trader Buck’s Flea Markets to open in the Crossroads Plaza, 6110 Broadway.

Richard Anderson, an attorney representing the owner of the plaza, said the business could open by May: “They’re ready to go.”

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said Trader Buck’s will lease about 30,000 square feet in the plaza, and the store could “add vigor” to the commercial area.

“It’s been empty for a while,” she said. “A lot of years.”

Trader Buck’s offers what is described as affordable booth rentals for local vendors, crafters, resellers and independent sales representatives.

“You could support a lot of small businesses,” council President Rick Bella said.

Trader Buck’s has eight stores in Indiana. It could invest $75,000 to $100,000 in the Crossroads Plaza property, Shine said.

The variance of use associated with the project is needed because the land for Crossroads Plaza has an industrial zoning. Anderson said the town gave the land an industrial designation in 2018 at his client’s request.

“We were promised a 250,000-square-foot industrial building out there and never got it,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

Anderson said his client attempted to bring an industrial user to the site, but that project didn’t materialize. Despite that, efforts continue to attract potential commercial tenants to the site.

“We’re doing what we can,” he said. “It’s not as easy to rent down there.”

Anderson said a letter of intent has been negotiated for Forman Mills, a clothing retailer, to occupy about 50,000 square feet in the shopping center.

If Trader Buck’s and Forman Mills "come in, that should bring small tenants to fill in the other spaces,” he said.

The variance of use approval for Trader Buck’s came with multiple conditions, including the owner of the plaza providing a multiyear parking lot improvement plan and presenting it to the council within six months.

“We want to see something on paper,” Bella said.

Anderson said the property owner spent $50,000 last year on parking lot improvements, and it would be costly to repave the entire parking lot at one time.

“That’s probably a million dollars,” he said.

Town officials understand the possible financial constraints of enhancing the lot at once, but they want to see improvements occur over time.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Bella said. “If the parking lot’s a mess, tenants aren’t going to want to come anyway. If you can’t get the tenants, you don’t have the cash to fix the parking.”