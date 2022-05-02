TradeWinds annual gala returns in style after 2 years

GARY — After two years of no fun, it’s time to cut loose. That’s just what TradeWinds did on a recent Saturday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the agency serving special needs adults and children throughout Northwest Indiana brought back its annual gala in style. The Treasure of TradeWinds Gala drew 540 people to the casino’s first big event.

“This is fantastic. This is like a rock concert,” TradeWinds board member and evening emcee Larry Alt said. “We get to talk to people face-to-face. We need that.”

Among those excited and dressed up for the evening were TradeWinds adult consumers, or clients, whose choir provided evening entertainment.

Lori Land, of Griffith, a longtime consumer, noted, “It feels great. I’m excited. I’m in the choir, and we’re going to perform, and I get to see lots of friends.”

Janice Flemon, of Merrillville, among the front-row performers, noted, “It’s good that we’re coming out into the community.”

Annette Walker, a 16-year TradeWinds staff member who works as an administrative intake specialist, directed the choir that performed “Lean on Me” and “I’m Every Woman.”

“This is awesome,” Walker said. “It’s a good opportunity for [consumers] to get out and socialize. It also lets others see the talented workers we have at TradeWinds.”

The gala is among TradeWinds’ largest annual fundraisers, along with a golf outing.

Matt Schuffert, Hard Rock Casino president, said the gala represented his company’s first event of its size since the casino opened last May.

“It feels great,” Schuffert said, “having people get together to support a fantastic cause. People get to come out and celebrate in a big way.”

According to TradeWinds CEO Jon Gold, the full-service agency serves nearly 1,000 people annually. TradeWinds provides speech and occupational therapy in local schools, daily child care, summer and winter camps, adult day activities and employment opportunities in its sewing, packaging and assembly, and sign shop departments.

TradeWinds also offers community employment solutions, deaf services, residential living, respite care programs and a vision-impaired partnership.

“We take great pride in helping our participants reach new goals as we continue to grow and serve more people every day,” Gold stated.

The last in-person gala took place in 2019 at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

“Like everybody,” Gold continued, “we’ve had to regroup and change the way we do business. But we continue to push forward with new programs.”

The CEO did not elaborate on any particular programs, but he said the agency is currently in long-range strategic planning and will likely be making announcements next year.

Later in the evening, Gold announced that TradeWinds received a $500,000 grant to expand consumer employment programs. A food pantry has also been started to help Lake and Porter County residents. Also new is a four-unit duplex in Griffith.

In addition, Hard Rock Casino opened a fundraising drive for TradeWinds summer camping with a $15,000 donation.

“We have a lot going on,” Gold said.

The gala also recognized individuals and groups that have supported TradeWinds currently and over the years. They included numerous unions and Pirates, Inc. A volunteer organization that supports several agencies, Pirates since 1966 has donated more than $4 million to the care and treatment of area children.

Also honored was the late James W. Dye, an original Pirate. Adult associate of the year was Latiarea Ballard. Youth of the year went to Zuriyah Dunn.

In keeping with the pirate theme, guests were invited to dress as buccaneers. Wendy Reed, of Crown Point, made her own three-cornered hat. Encouraged by wife Diane, Jeff Gross, of Schererville, came equipped with a pirate hat, eye patch, and earrings.

Owner of Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer, Diane Gross has partnered with TradeWinds on fashion shows.

“It’s wonderful to be able to support such a worthy cause,” she said, “and to see the people you’ve worked with over the years."

