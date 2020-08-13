TradeWinds celebrates the 'End of Summer'

HOBART — The TradeWinds parking lot was transformed into a dance floor as young campers on Wednesday showed off newly learned moves.
The Hip Hop dancing, led by Brianna Hairlson of Bri's Dance Place, was part of an event termed the End of Summer Camp Production.
"They worked really hard these last weeks," Hairlson said.
Taking part in this summer's eight week program were two groups of campers including 12 youngsters ages 5-12 and a functional skills group of about five young people ages 13-18, according to Lisa Previs, program director.
Parents, family and friends watched the performances while sitting under nearby tents set up under the glaring, near noon day sun outside TradeWinds Services, 3198 E. 83rd Place.
Master Shihan Sharon Clark, owner of Marvin Clark Karate Academy, presented individual awards to campers who had taken her class this past summer.
"We downsized and made the event smaller this year to show off what the kids learned," Previs said.
COVID-19 concerns meant fewer youngsters were signed up for the regular summer program.
However this year, for the first time, TradeWinds added to its summer camp program classes and events for a functional skills group.
The functional skills group took part in many of the same fun summer camp offerings as the younger group but the focus was also to introduce job skills, Previs said.
Those job skills included teaching real life activities like sorting and packing and even learning what you can and can't do at work.
"Our camp was more about fun and leisure," said Tolanda Somerville-Philpotts, director of the regular summer camp program.
Somerville-Philpotts said young campers under her charge took part in more outdoor events this summer due to the COVID-19 concerns of social distancing.
"This year was definitely different," Somerville-Philpotts said.
Her leadership involvement in the camp goes back to 2008.
Somerville-Philpotts praised assistance the camp got this year from a Merrillville-based supported living home for residents which built a shed in the back and let campers utilize a backyard for events.
Local business leaders, including those from Schepel Cadillac and the Gary SouthShore RailCats, came to talk to the functional skills group about jobs and skills.
"It was rough this year because of COVID but we did OK," Previs said.
TradeWinds provides services for children of all abilities and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, including child care, summer camp and speech and occupational therapy; adult day activity program and training; pre-vocational services, employment services, residential group homes and supported living, respite for caregivers, deaf services and Chicago Lighthouse Low Vision Clinic for residents of Northwest Indiana.
