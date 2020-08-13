TradeWinds celebrates the 'End of Summer'

The functional skills group took part in many of the same fun summer camp offerings as the younger group but the focus was also to introduce job skills, Previs said.

Those job skills included teaching real life activities like sorting and packing and even learning what you can and can't do at work.

"Our camp was more about fun and leisure," said Tolanda Somerville-Philpotts, director of the regular summer camp program.

Somerville-Philpotts said young campers under her charge took part in more outdoor events this summer due to the COVID-19 concerns of social distancing.

"This year was definitely different," Somerville-Philpotts said.

Her leadership involvement in the camp goes back to 2008.

Somerville-Philpotts praised assistance the camp got this year from a Merrillville-based supported living home for residents which built a shed in the back and let campers utilize a backyard for events.

Local business leaders, including those from Schepel Cadillac and the Gary SouthShore RailCats, came to talk to the functional skills group about jobs and skills.

"It was rough this year because of COVID but we did OK," Previs said.