TradeWinds honors those who helped it sail through COVID

CROWN POINT — COVID-19 was Susan Gadzala’s calling.

The pandemic hit only a few years after she retired as a full-time paralegal for a Chicago law firm. Gadzala said, “I didn’t want to sit around and do nothing.”

She volunteered to work on the sewing floor at Merrillville’s TradeWinds service center along with its crew, making masks, gowns and other personal protection gear.

“I liked having an obligation to fulfill and feel I was helping out. This is just how my parents raised me,” she said.

TradeWinds honored Gadzala Wednesday with its Volunteer of the Year award during its annual luncheon at the White Hawk Country Club.

Jon Gold, CEO of TradeWinds Services for 20 years, said, “We had an excellent year, despite all the adversities.”

TradeWinds has provided sheltered work, residential group homes, respite for caregivers, deaf services and other services since 1967.

Its board of directors presented 24 other awards Wednesday to its administrators, staff, its businesses partners and those whose lives have benefited from those services.