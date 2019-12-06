HOBART — It was an evening to raise funds, raise glasses in toasts, and raise the memory of someone deeply committed to TradeWinds Services Inc.
The fourth annual Holiday Cocktails for a Cause provided an opportunity to reflect on current successes, look to the future, and remember the late James W. Dye for his contributions to TradeWinds.
Dye, who died Oct. 24 at age 88, was president of JWD Management and chaired the James W. and Betty Dye Foundation. Having served on a number of community boards, James W. Dye was president emeritus of the executive board and board of directors for TradeWinds, an agency serving children and adults with special needs.
Dye received the Semper Vivum (always living) Award from TradeWinds and named an honorary lifetime board member in 2001.
“Each year we try to celebrate all the good things that have happened over the past year,” said Jon Gold, CEO of TradeWinds. “A generous donation from Mr. Dye kick-started the drive to move from Gary to our current location six years ago.”
Dye also established college scholarships for high school seniors from Northwest Indiana and provided assistance to other young people.
The benefit also provided an opportunity for an update on TradeWinds’ Home Stretch Campaign to pay off its mortgage on its building in the city’s Ross Township area.
Gold reported the $3.5 million mortgage is now around $100,000, and the CEO is confident the debt will be paid off either by the end of this calendar year or fiscal year 2019-20, ending June 30, 2020.
Paying off the mortgage, Gold explained, will enable TradeWinds to focus on expanding services.
Since the move from Gary, Gold said, TradeWinds has doubled its number of consumers or participants. The last fiscal year ended with 935 children and adults impacted by TradeWinds programs. These include summer camp, speech and occupational therapy, adult day activity programming, employment services, residential group homes and supported living, respite for caregivers, deaf services, and a low-vision clinic.
This growth, Gold said, shows “a lot of people need our services, and there are a lot more people we can help.”
Areas of growth, he said, include residential needs and employment services.
“From some of the feedback we’ve received from employers,” Gold said, “Our consumers are some of their best employees. They try hard, they’re friendly, and they treat customers with a smile. They want to contribute and they’re happy to have the opportunity to work.”
The evening included the sale of craft items made by participants and staff, along with tours of the facility.
Jeanne Painter, a community coordinator and case manager, was displaying some of the handmade craft items that included artwork for greeting cards, miniature Santas, and holiday signs made from wooden skis.
“After volunteering, we like to get the reaction from participants,” Painter explained, “and they really got into it. This was the first time we did these crafts for this event, and we had a lot of fun.”
Jason Urbanczyk of Griffith has spent 25 years working in the TradeWinds sign shop, making signs for outside customers, from real estate agents to dance championships.
“You learn to be creative,” said Urbanczyk. “There are a lot of good projects here. I like to fix little mistakes, and I like to see the project through, from design to start-up.”