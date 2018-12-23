Pets are at an inherent disadvantage when the holidays roll around, as their lack of opposab…

House listed? Decorate minimally

Listing your home for the holidays? Before you make it merry and bright, you might want to consider what the experts say about decorating a house that’s for sale.

Samantha Van Prooyen of Van Prooyen Builders Inc., who is also a broker agent at McColly Real Estate in Crown Point, said decorating a home that’s for sale makes it appear more “homey.”

“Keep it simple and classy, with simple lights on the tree,” she said. “Don’t do anything outdoors that’s over the top, like giant inflatables.”

Her mom, Kami Van Prooyen, sales manager for Van Prooyen Builders and managing broker, Indiana, Summit Real Estate Group, agrees.

“I personally love the holidays and all that comes with it. I would put up a tree and wreaths and outdoor lights,” she said. “However, I would not put up anything personal like stockings with names, personal ornaments or kids’ handmade items.”

Rim Maurukas, principal at Newcastle Homes in Schererville, thinks a few holiday decorations give his model homes a warmer feeling.

“Decorations allow the client to see what the home would look like when they ultimately live in the house and celebrate the holidays."

Debbie Depper, broker agent at McColly Real Estate in Crown Point, is not so sure.

“I tell people to decorate minimally and tastefully or not at all. Don’t go crazy,” she said. “The buyer is not coming there to see your Christmas decorations; they’re coming to buy your house. I realize that the seller may have kids and want to put up a tree and decorate. However, you don’t want to distract a potential buyer from the details of the house.”