HIGHLAND — Construction on the U.S. 41/Indianapolis Boulevard brige between Industrial Drive and the Meijer shopping center wrapped up Tuesday morning, just in time for the holiday travel season.
Traffic now flows north and south across all four lanes of the bridge that spans the Canadian National railroad tracks. Large flat-bed trucks finished removing the construction equipment Tuesday, and signs that restricted traffic to one lane in each direction since April 2 are gone.
When the Indiana Department of Transportation announced the project in March, the Highland fire and police departments met with INDOT officials about how to get traffic safely over the bridge.
The major bridge deck replacement snarled traffic on Indianapolis Boulevard as well as on Main Street and 45th Street as drivers of vehicles from large semis to cars attempted to funnel into the single lanes.
Intermittent lane closures this summer along that stretch of road also delayed traffic to allow bridge beams to be removed.
In March, INDOT officials said they expected the bridge construction to last until mid-November. However, weather and other issues extended that construction period, said Adam Parkhouse, spokesman for the LaPorte-based INDOT Northwest District.
Part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Roads initiative, this $3.5 million project was awarded to Dunnet Bay Construction, based in Glendale Heights, Illinois, Parkhouse said.
Travelers can also celebrate the completion of another INDOT bridge project over the Iroquois River, located between Division Road and CR W. 100 S., just north of Rensselaer that caused detours on U.S. 231.
Earlier this year, Parkhouse said INDOT expected that project to end on Nov. 30.
One final INDOT project, the road construction along U.S. 41 between 93rd and 77th avenues in St. John “is still in effect,” he said.