WINFIELD — Town officials have temporarily put the brakes on proposed expansion plans for the town’s downtown business area because of traffic issues.

The Plan Commission has tabled for further discussion a request from Winfield Commons representatives for primary plat approval for a 21-acre, six-lot subdivision at 7909 E. 109th Ave.

The proposed 240,000-square-foot retail area, which developers have said would include a Wendy’s as well as other nationally known franchises, would bring in an estimated $1.2 million in property taxes. Developers declined to name which franchises those might be.

"There’s a lot of discussions just on the roads. Let’s make sure we have it buttoned up,” Town Councilman David Anderson said. He also serves on the Plan Commission.

While tabling the plat request, planners approved a zone change from agriculture to commercial to accommodate the proposal and forwarded it to the Town Council for final approval.

Future plans for the subdivision, which is farmland located to the west of Walgreens, include a Wendy’s and an Auto Zone, said Russell Pozen, director of engineering at DVG.

Developer Jim Lyons, owner of Winfield Commons, said last month his group was also in negotiations with Aldi’s, a “high-end coffee franchise,” multi-use retail businesses and some medical offices.

Pozen and Winfield Commons representative Derek Tucker said Aldi’s and other businesses discussed remain “under negotiation.”

Officials were concerned about access to and in the complex proposed at 109th and Randolph.

Anderson reiterated the need for a traffic light and dedicated left turn at 109th Avenue and Pike Street because of the increased traffic in that area.

Plan Commission member Jim Hajek also brought up the issue of connectivity for those who would rather walk than drive to the businesses there.

Presently there is no sidewalk going past Walgreens, but there are sidewalks in place to the south on Randolph.

“We need some way to walk there. It’s a discussion we should have,” Hajek said.