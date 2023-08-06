Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recognized 83 police officers last week for their efforts to put a stop to impaired driving.

Holcomb and ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald presented the officers, including 12 from the Region, with the Traffic Safety All Star Award at a ceremony in Indianapolis. Officers earned the award by showing "outstanding performance" in impaired driving enforcement, measured by number of arrests or by displaying "leadership to promote impaired driving prevention," according to the ICJI.

The all-stars, who were nominated by their departments, were recognized during a ceremony held at Victory Field.

"I am deeply grateful to the officers who work tirelessly to keep our roads and communities safe,” Holcomb said. “Their commitment to curbing impaired driving is admirable, and their efforts have saved countless lives. I congratulate them on their well-deserved, hard-earned achievement."

The Traffic Safety All-Star awards were presented for the fourth year.

"The brave men and women who patrol our roads are the first line of defense against drunk and drug-impaired driving,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “Every time they make a stop, they potentially save a life. Our roads and communities are safer, and people are alive today, thanks to their dedicated service. We owe them a debt of gratitude."

In total, the officers from across the state who were recognized made more than 3,500 operating-while-intoxicated arrests last year.

As part of the program, ICJI also sought to highlight the importance of high-visibility enforcement, as well as encourage drivers to do their part by always planning ahead for a safe ride home. Despite law enforcement efforts, approximately 1 out of 5 fatal crashes in Indiana involves a drunk driver, according to the ICJI.

The 2023 Traffic Safety All-Star award recipients from the Region are:

Coty Sparks, Hammond Police Department

Matthew Siegfried, Hammond Police Department

Tom Uszakow, Hammond Police Department

Kevin Council, Indiana State Police

Terry Gose, Indiana State Police

Aaron Crawford, Lowell Police Department

Austin Wells, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office

Jonathon Sikorski, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Revoir, Michigan City Police Department

Austin A. Haynes, Porter Police Department

Kevin Rospierski, Porter Police Department

Thomas Blythe, Porter Police Department