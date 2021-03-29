Traffic safety patrols net 11 arrests, 96 tickets in March, Merrillville police say

MERRILLVILLE — A statewide traffic safety campaign aimed at cracking down on dangerous and impaired driving resulted in a local agency netting 11 arrests.

In a press release Sunday, the Merrillville Police Department announced the results of the traffic safety overtime patrols, which also included 96 tickets and 37 warnings.

"Driving impaired or dangerously has consequences," Merrillville police Cmdr. Kurt Horvath said in the release.

"You could get arrested, or worse, be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death. Don't wait until it's too late to change your behavior. Roadway safety is every driver's responsibility."

Horvath said the department joined the March Enforcement Campaign funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to address impaired and unsafe driving.

Gary, Highland, Hobart and Winfield police, as well as Indiana State Police, also participated in the enforcement campaign.