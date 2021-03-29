Traffic safety patrols net 11 arrests, 96 tickets in March, Merrillville police say

MERRILLVILLE — A statewide traffic safety campaign aimed at cracking down on dangerous and impaired driving resulted in a local agency netting 11 arrests.
In a press release Sunday, the Merrillville Police Department announced the results of the traffic safety overtime patrols, which also included 96 tickets and 37 warnings.
"Driving impaired or dangerously has consequences," Merrillville police Cmdr. Kurt Horvath said in the release.
"You could get arrested, or worse, be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death. Don't wait until it's too late to change your behavior. Roadway safety is every driver's responsibility."
Horvath said the department joined the March Enforcement Campaign funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to address impaired and unsafe driving.
Gary, Highland, Hobart and Winfield police, as well as Indiana State Police, also participated in the enforcement campaign.
Police conducted high-visibility patrols to discourage driving unsafely and under the influence and focused on events deemed "high-risk" such as St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA Tournament.
According to the ICJI, dangerous driving, including speeding, tailgating and disregarding a traffic signal, accounted for 12% of crashes and 30% of all traffic fatalities in Indiana in 2019.
By Nov. 25, 2020, 850 traffic fatalities were reported in Indiana, making it the third-highest year for traffic fatalities in the past decade, ICJI reported.
"This campaign was about reminding motorists that if you choose to drive impaired, too fast or aggressively, you will get caught," Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director, said in a news release.
"Hundreds of lives are lost every year due to dangerous driving in Indiana. Until we reach zero fatalities, we'll continue to prioritize education and enforcement."
While the enforcement campaign ended March 21, police encouraged motorists to stay safe and slow down, avoid distractions, wear a seat belt and driver sober or designate a sober driver.