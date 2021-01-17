Traffic stop nets 2 felony drug arrests

MICHIGAN CITY — An early Saturday traffic stop resulted in two arrests after a police K-9 discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

About 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Jon Burger with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office began traveling behind a silver Honda northbound on Franklin Street, north of County Road 400 North, after he didn't see a licence plate on the vehicle, police said in a press release.

Burger pulled the vehicle over and noticed a temporary license plate, which was not properly secured to the rear of the car. The license plate also was registered to a green Ford, not a silver Honda, police said.

Michigan City Police Department Officer Michael Petrie and his K-9 partner, Edo, arrived at the scene to assist. The canine sniffed around the car's exterior and alerted officers — a subsequent search revealed illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were in the car, police said.

Susan D. Hopper, 24, of Warsaw, Indiana, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and is facing a level 2 felony charge for dealing in a narcotic drug and a level 6 felony for possession of a hypodermic syringe.