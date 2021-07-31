Trail extension to further enhance Clear Lake

City Engineer Nick Minich said the current trail going about one-third of the way around Clear Lake will be extended to form a loop around the body of water.

The trail extension will have a mostly asphalt surface with signs containing information about the history of Clear Lake and the surrounding area once dominated by heavy industry.

He said the loop trail will also be connected to the Chessie Trail which now ends at nearby NewPorte Landing.

Eventually, the Chessie Trail will be extended to the downtown and double back toward Soldiers Memorial Park.

Minich said fishing piers in different spots around Clear Lake and native species planted along the shoreline are included in the project.

Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber said Clear Lake has never been as highly regarded as Pine and Stone lakes but that is changing.

The lake was once a source of discharges from Allis Chalmers, which closed in the 1980s, and is too shallow for motor boats.

“It’s just very gratifying to finally see us loving Clear Lake just as much,” he said.