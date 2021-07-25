Trained pigs bring laughter at Porter County Fair

“We thought it was great. The kids loved it. It was cute,” McCann said.

The ringmaster is Les Kimes, who took over for his father, Boyd, who started the traveling show in 1956.

His father made such a name for himself that he occasionally appeared with his trained animals on late night television shows like "The Tonight Show" and "The Ed Sullivan Show."

Kimes became part of the show when he was 2, and then at 14 took over when his father died.

He also found fame with performances on television shows such as "America’s Got Talent," where he advanced to the quarter finals.

Kimes, 56, said he mostly travels to fairs and festivals but sometimes works theme parks, circuses, boat, recreational vehicle and pet shows.

He’s been to every state except for Alaska.

“Our motto has always been no matter what the gig, think pig,” he said.

During his spare time, he and his wife, Nina, live near Tampa, Florida, where they have a hobby farm for their dozen or so animals.

Kimes said the animals are kept in a climate controlled environment when they all hit the road together.