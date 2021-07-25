Trained pigs bring laughter at Porter County Fair

VALPARAISO — Pigs doing tricks, judging by laughter from the crowd, had Porter County fairgoers Sunday living high on the hog.
Xavier Emmons, 7, of Cedar Lake, was allowed into the show arena to help sing the popular nursery rhyme “Old McDonald Had a Farm.”
A pig next to him loudly grunted when it was time for the porker to sing the “oink, oink” portion of the song.
“I liked it,” Emmons said.
“He loves pigs. That’s why he wanted to come out,” said his father, Josh Emmons.
“Cousin Grumpy’s Pork Chop Revue” is a 20-minute show presented several times a day near the free entertainment tent at the fair, which runs through Saturday.
The show features tricks ranging from a pig pushing a baby stroller containing a baby pig and a pig walking through a tunnel.
There were also goats walking a narrow platform 5 feet above the ground.
Beverly McCann, of Chesterton, said a llama jumping high through a hoop is what she liked best.
She was there with her husband, Eric, and their children, Amelia and Emma, ages 5 and 1.
They had their pictures taken with the animals following the 1:30 p.m. show.
“We thought it was great. The kids loved it. It was cute,” McCann said.
The ringmaster is Les Kimes, who took over for his father, Boyd, who started the traveling show in 1956.
His father made such a name for himself that he occasionally appeared with his trained animals on late night television shows like "The Tonight Show" and "The Ed Sullivan Show."
Kimes became part of the show when he was 2, and then at 14 took over when his father died.
He also found fame with performances on television shows such as "America’s Got Talent," where he advanced to the quarter finals.
Kimes, 56, said he mostly travels to fairs and festivals but sometimes works theme parks, circuses, boat, recreational vehicle and pet shows.
He’s been to every state except for Alaska.
“Our motto has always been no matter what the gig, think pig,” he said.
During his spare time, he and his wife, Nina, live near Tampa, Florida, where they have a hobby farm for their dozen or so animals.
Kimes said the animals are kept in a climate controlled environment when they all hit the road together.
“These guys are our family. We adopt them," he said. "They stay with us their entire lives."