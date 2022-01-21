Transformational project: 4-story apartment building coming to Valparaiso downtown

Dickey said he and Round the Clock co-owner John Christodoulakis, met over a series of months before they "ultimately reached a price they were really happy with." Round the Clock will continue to operate until construction begins on the project this August. Christodoulakis said he thinks the development will be good for the city and that the restaurant will continue to serve Valparaiso at a new location.

A new multi-level parking unit is also coming to the 300 block of Lincolnway. It will be called the "Lincoln Highway Garage" and will include approximately 300 parking spaces for the new housing as well as additional parking for surrounding businesses. During the Thursday meeting, the Redevelopment Commission approved a $19,700 parking study that will be completed by WGI to analyze the downtown parking needs and determine the size of the structure.

Apartments will range from studios to three bedrooms likely costing $1,000 to $1,800 per month, Dickey said. Each unit will include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The Linc will also have a fitness center, coffee bar, media rooms, outdoor patio space and a pet washing station. Dickey said they are also trying to get balconies on every unit.