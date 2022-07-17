TRANSPORTATION: Bridge work continues on I-94 east of Johnson Road

Motorists should be alert for changed traffic patterns on Interstate 94 between exits 34 and 40 in LaPorte County.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will perform a bridge project that will require the lane shifts beginning on or after Wednesday between the exits serving U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35.

The two left lanes and shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be closed between W 400 N and Bleck Road. Traffic will be shifted to the right with two 11-foot lanes with two-foot shoulders open in both directions, INDOT said.

The lane closures and shifts are for the second phase of a bridge replacement project just east of Johnson Road expected to last through late October.

I-65 lane closures in Jasper County This INDOT graphic shows the location of lane closures lasting through early September.

Jasper County lane shifts

A pipe lining project on Interstate 65 will require lane closures between U.S. 231 and Ind. 114 in near Rensselaer. F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates will begin the project on or after Tuesday, INDOT announced.

Work will begin with overnight lane and shoulder closures on I-65 to install the lane shifts, which will keep two travel lanes in each direction open during daytime hours. INDOT urges motorists to navigate the lane shifts carefully.

Additional overnight lane closures may be used to modify the work zone, INDOT said.

Preliminary work on the project was done earlier this year to widen the median shoulders for the pipe lining itself, which will be ongoing through early September.

Community Crossings applications open

INDOT is accepting applications from municipalities and counties for the summer 2022 round of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The deadline is Aug. 31, with announcement of grants expected in late winter or early spring.

Through the program, cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 and counties with fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match, while larger municipalities and counties are eligible for a 50/50 match.

Since 2016, the state has awarded more than $1 billion in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects.

Gary airport operations rise

Take-offs and landings at Gary/Chicago International Airport totaled 2,046 in June, a 23.6% increase over the same month a year ago, airport officials announced at the July airport authority meeting last week.

The airport and its fixed-base operators pumped 297,518 gallons of fuel during the month, up 16.2% from June 2021.

Gary welcomed 14 international arrivals in June, with 78 travelers going through its U.S. Customs facility. The flights arrived from the United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada.