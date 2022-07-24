TRANSPORTATION: Canadian National crossing in Valparaiso to close for upgrades

The Canadian National railroad crossing at Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso is scheduled to close July 25-29 for repair and repaving by Canadian National Railway, the city announced.

“We welcome the repair of this rough crossing that serves nearly 10,000 vehicles daily,” Valparaiso Engineering Director Mike Jabo said. “We’re working with the railroad to get a number of rough crossings on their upgrade list in the near future."

The crossing is between Bush Street and Billings Street. Canadian National will post a detour using Evans Avenue, Roosevelt Road and Lincolnway.

“This railroad crossing upgrade complements the ambitious infrastructure program underway in Valparaiso, including miles of paving and pavement preservation as well as upgrades to sidewalks, pathways and alleys. We’re working smart to extend the lifespan and safety of our infrastructure for the future,” Jabo said.

For an interactive map of the city’s infrastructure plan, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoWorks.

Ind. 114 closing west of I-65

A culvert replacement project in Newton County will require the closure of Ind. 114 between C.R. 300 E and C.R. 400 E on or after Monday.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co. is undertaking a project expected to last approximately 30 days.

The official detour will follow U.S. 41, Ind. 14 and Ind. 55.

Bridge work on Burr

INDOT contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Co. has moved into phase two of a bridge deck overlay project on Burr Street over Interstate 80/94.

The outside right lanes of Burr Street will be closed in each direction from 25th Avenue to 29th Avenue. The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Burr Street is closed due to the location of the work zone.

The detour for the ramp closure will have motorists continue to Grant Street, use the ramps at that interchange to turn around and follow westbound I-80/94 to Burr Street.

This work will be ongoing through late August, INDOT said.

Westbound U.S. 12 closing for rail project

INDOT has announced closure of westbound U.S. 12 west of Ind. 249 beginning on or after Monday.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 12 will be closed to replace several NIPSCO poles and electrical infrastructure for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Double Track project.

The work will take approximately two weeks to complete. The official detour will utilize State Road 249.

Seal coating operations planned

INDOT maintenance crews will be doing seal coating work in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties that will require road closures on Ind. 8 and Ind. 10 over the next several weeks, the state agency announced.

Ind. 8 will be closed between Ind. 49 and U.S. 421 for approximately three days on or after Monday, INDOT said. The official detour will follow Ind. 49, Ind. 10 and U.S. 421.

Ind. 10 will be closed between Ind. 39 and U.S. 35 for approximately five days on or after Aug. 1. The official detour will follow Ind. 39, Ind. 8 and U.S. 35.

Ind. 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and Ind. 23 for approximately five days on or after Aug. 8. The detour will follow U.S. 35, Ind. 8 and Ind. 23.

This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change, INDOT said.

The state transportation agency offers this explanation of seal coating:

"When seal coating, work is most often completed under road closures to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway. If driving through a seal coating work zone, drivers should take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent stone chips from damaging windshields or paint.

"During these operations, the existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Aggregate is applied over the seal coat. Once the seal coat has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat and paint pavement markings.

"This treatment is designed to extend the life of the pavement below by three to five years and lower maintenance costs. Seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every $1 invested."

Railroad asking for input

Illinois commuter railroad Metra is asking riders to take a survey at metra.com/survey that will be used to guide schedule changes and upgrades as the railroad continues to address the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey asks questions about customers’ riding habits, including their origin and destination stations, their usual trains, their preferred arrival times in the morning, preferred departure times in the evening and their use of any connecting service. It also asks them to identify the most important scheduling feature that Metra could address to improve their experience and contains room for them to provide any general comments.

“This survey will help us create schedules that do the best job possible of meeting the changing needs of My Metra riders following the pandemic,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

Metra said in its announcement of the survey that it had cut back its schedules to about half of normal in response to the drop in ridership in the early days of the pandemic. Since then, it has been restoring and adjusting schedules line by line depending on factors including ridership, rider feedback and the availability of manpower.

Metra said its schedule changes have been guided by these principles: providing consistent and frequent service throughout the day; creating easily understandable and memorable service patterns; implementing new express service, when possible, in the peak travel periods; exploring reverse-commute and new ridership markets; promoting regional equity and creating transfer opportunities within Metra and with other transit services.

Water main project to close road

A portion of East Rand Street between Kelly Street and Hobart Road (Ind. 51) in Hobart will be closed to through traffic during a water main construction project.

The closure runs from Monday until Aug. 12. There will be access to residences throughout the project.

A detour will use Kelly Street, High Street and Hobart Road to travel around the construction site.

Contact Nick Westlund onsite or by calling 219-898-6842 with any closure issues.

Times Correspondent Chas Reilly contributed to this report.