TRANSPORTATION: Cline Avenue to have lane closures for bridge work

Three bridge paving projects will require lane closures on Cline Avenue starting on or after Monday.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co. will perform three bridge deck overlay projects on the highly traveled road, also designated Ind. 912, between U.S. 12/20 and 169th Street/15th Avenue. The road will be reduced to one lane in each direction with lane closures alternating through multiple phases of construction.

During the second phase of the project, the ramp from southbound Cline to eastbound U.S. 12/20 will be closed. The detour will be to continue south and utilize the ramps at 169th Street/15th Avenue to take northbound Cline to eastbound U.S. 12/20.

INDOT urges motorists to be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. Work will continue through early November.

I-94 lane closures This INDOT map shows two locations for lane closures on Interstate 94.

Lane closures on I-94

Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will begin two pipe lining projects for INDOT that will result in lane closures on Interstate 94 between U.S. 421 and the Michigan state line on or after Tuesday.

Lane closures will be in place in two locations: just east of U.S. 421 and just west of the Indiana Welcome Center. The right outside lane and shoulder will be closed in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during the project, which is expected to last through the end of June.

Burnham rehab continues

Work is continuing on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s $2.8 million project to rehab Burnham Avenue in Burnham and Calumet City.

Work has been going on since April to patch and resurface the street between Brainard Avenue on Burnham’s border with Chicago and 159th Street in Calumet City. Also included is the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs.

The project, which requires intermittent daytime lane closures, is expected to wrap up in October.

Road closures for Double Track

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has announced the following road closures as part of its Double Track NWI project:

• Broadway in Beverly Shores closed June 6 for a 14-day duration as contractors construct tracks and platforms in the area.

• Kemil Road will close on approximately June 20 for 14 days.

• Central Avenue will follow on approximately July 5 for 14 days.

Road closure details including detour maps can be seen online at doubletrack-nwi.com/construction/next-steps.

South Shore ticket extension

The South Shore Line will again offer a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” deal for July monthly tickets, making all monthly tickets purchased for that month valid through August.

Passengers purchasing a paper July monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through August, and passengers purchasing a digital July monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an August ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Aug. 1, the commuter railroad said.

Times Staff Writer Mike Clark contributed to this report.

