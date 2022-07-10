TRANSPORTATION: Double Track work to require temporary closure of portion of Calumet Trail

Cal Trail closure This NICTD graphic shows the portion of the Calumet Trail near the Dune Park Station that will be temporarily closed.

The South Shore Line Double Track project will require closure of a portion of the Calumet Trail in the vicinity of the Dune Park Station beginning July 25.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District announced it will close the trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of the Chesterton station for a duration of 28 days, with an expected reopening Aug. 22.

NICTD said the closure is required to add the new second train track and a wall and to reconstruct the segment of the Calumet Trail in a slightly modified location. The closure will include the trail connection across NICTD’s tracks just west of Dune Park platforms.

People who want to access the Calumet Trail or get to the Indiana Dunes State Park on the northward trail will need to find an alternate means to reach their destination.

Updates on the Double Track project are available at doubletrack-nwi.com.

Wanatah bridge work An INDOT graphic shows a bridge closure in LaPorte County.

Wanatah bridge work requires detour

A bridge paving project in LaPorte County will require a detour for motorists using U.S. 421 in Wanatah. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor RAM Construction Services will close the road between U.S. 30 and Wanatah Road on or after Monday for approximately one week to perform preventative maintenance project on the bridge over the CF&E Railroad and Bailey Road.

The official detour will follow U.S. 30, State Road 49 and Ind. 8.

I-65 concrete project update

The ongoing concrete restoration project on Interstate 65 has required closure of the ramps from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to the southbound side of the interstate for approximately 20 days, INDOT announced last week. The official detour follows Broadway to U.S. 30, where drivers can use the ramps at the U.S. 30 and I-65 interchange.

Other closures for the $25.59 million contract include 53rd Avenue under I-65 through mid-November and the ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and Ridge Road to I-65 northbound through early September.

DOT AFC map This U.S. Department of Transportation map shows highways that have been designated Alternative Fuel Corridors along which federal funding can…

EV infrastructure plans advance

The Federal Highway Administration announced its Alternative Fuel Corridor designations have now reached all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The designations are part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, part of this year's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that makes nearly $5 billion available to help create a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.

The AFC designation now covers 190,000 of the 222,000 miles of the National Highway System, which carries 55% of the vehicle miles traveled nationally, according to the FHA.

Indiana is slated to receive more than $100 million to be used over the next five years. Planning for that will be the subject of an online forum scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.

During the livestream event, available on the Indiana Department of Transportation's YouTube channel, INDOT representatives and consultants will describe the state’s draft plan and answer questions from attendees.

For a full list of designated Alternative Fuel Corridors and designated corridors by state, please visit FHWA’s Alternative Fuel Corridors web page at fhwa.dot.gov/environment/alternative_fuel_corridors/.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/indiana-electric-vehicle-infrastructure-deployment-plan-webinar-tickets-378079374587.

Free train rides for teachers

The South Shore Line is inviting teachers to ride free July 18-24 on all off-peak weekday and all weekend trains. Off-peak weekday trains are ones arriving at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. and departing Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. To ride, educators will need to present a valid school ID.

The railroad also offers a Kids Ride Free Program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.