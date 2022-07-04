TRANSPORTATION: I-65 concrete project continuing in Lake County

Concrete restoration work on Interstate 65 will continue this week with additional road closures between Interstate 80/94 and U.S. 30 in Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

On or after Tuesday, 53rd Avenue will be closed under I-65, with an official detour using Liverpool Road, 61st Avenue and Broadway. The closure will last through mid-November.

Further, the ramp from southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue will be closed for approximately four days beginning on or after Friday.

INDOT is reminding motorists that the ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and the ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will be closed through early September. Marked detours use I-80/94, Broadway and 61st Avenue.

Three lanes of travel in each direction on the interstate are being maintained during daytime hours with lane shifts in place. Overnight lane closures are being used to set up, modify and remove lane shifts in the work zone.

This $25.59 million project, being performed by Rieth-Riley Construction, includes concrete pavement restoration on I-65 and bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Avenue and 37th Avenue/Ridge Road.

Construction work will last into November this year and will continue next year.

Online program on electric vehicle infrastructure

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host an online session on plans under development to create an electric vehicle infrastructure program for the state.

The session is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. July 13.

The federal infrastructure funding bill passed last year provides Indiana with more than $100 million through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program. The money is to be used for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.

The federal government is requiring each state to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment consistent with Federal Highway Administration guidance on developing charging networks along designated alternative fuel corridors and provide infrastructure for underserved communities.

During the livestream event July 13, INDOT representatives and consultants will describe the state’s draft plan and answer questions from attendees.

The event will be hosted live on INDOT’s YouTube channel. Registration is encouraged but not required. Registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/indiana-electric-vehicle-infrastructure-deployment-plan-webinar-tickets-378079374587.

The presentation will be available at youtu.be/wqufl-FC6Ok.

Railroad crossing funds available

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity announcing more than $573 million in available grant funding this year for the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.

The new, competitive program created by the federal infrastructure bill is intended to help improve safety, eliminate lengthy delays at railroad crossings and ultimately lower the costs of transporting goods, according to the U.S. DOT.

The DOT cited incidents last week in Missouri and California that “have underscored the tragic consequences of collisions between trains and vehicles that occur throughout the country. In 2021, there were approximately 2,148 grade crossing incidents, resulting in 236 deaths and 662 injuries.”

"In too many communities across America, outdated railroad crossings are unsafe, result in lengthy wait times, and can even create significant delays in our supply chains," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Railroad Crossing Elimination Program will fund projects that create grade separations — such as overpasses and underpasses — as well as closures, track relocations and improvement or installation of warning devices at crossings if related to a separation or relocation project, according to the transportation department.

Information about the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program can be found on the Federal Railroad Administration’s website, railroads.dot.gov.

