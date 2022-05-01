TRANSPORTATION: Road projects set to begin; Double Track RDA adds new members

As construction season ramps up, several significant road projects are set to begin as early as May 2, including on a Burr Street bridge near Interstate 80/94. The Monday start dates are subject to weather and other factors.

On a local level, the intersection of 11th Street and Franklin Street in Michigan City will close in May for the South Shore Line's Double Track project.

Other transportation-related news includes the appointment of three new members of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to help guide the RDA's role in transit-oriented development around South Shore Line and future West Lake Corridor commuter railroad stations.

State paving projects

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several road projects will begin on or after May 2.

• Burr Street in Gary will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 25th Avenue to 29th Avenue for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project that will continue through late August. During the first phase, the inside lanes will be closed in both directions.

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Co. will perform the project on Burr Street bridge over Interstate 80/94.

Traffic on I-80/94 will not be impacted, but the ramps at the I-80/94 and Burr Street interchange will have lane tapers and restrictions to help with traffic flow into the work zone, according to INDOT.

• INDOT contractor Milestone Contractors North will resurface U.S. 6 near South Haven. The project, ranging from Scottsdale Street to Ind. 149, will include alternating lane closures for the duration of the project through late August.

Work will begin with lane closures for sidewalk and curb ramp modifications to make them ADA compliant, and with patching and milling, according to INDOT. Paving will take place during phase two.

Town & Country Construction will do a box culvert replacement on Ind. 10 just east of U.S. 41.

• INDOT said Ind. 10 will be closed between U.S. 41 and C.R. 300 W in Newton County for approximately 20 days, and motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, Ind. 2 and Ind. 55.

• In Marshall County, Three Star Painting has been contracted for a bridge project on U.S. 30 over Ind. 17/Michigan Street.

U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Oak Road and Plymouth Goshen Trail, with lane closures alternating between two phases of the project. Work will last through late July to complete the bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project.

There will be ramp closures in place at the U.S. 30 and Ind. 17 interchange with detours in place utilizing the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 interchange. The ramp from Ind. 17 to westbound U.S. 30 will be closed during phase one, and the ramp from U.S. 30 eastbound to Ind. 17 will be closed during phase two.

INDOT's Northwest region office provides updates on projects on its Facebook page.

Double Track work

The closure of the 11th and Franklin intersection in Michigan City on May 2 will last up to 30 days to facilitate the Double Track goal of shifting South Shore tracks from the center to the side of the road and adding a second set of tracks.

Washington Street and Wabash Street will remain open during the Franklin Street closure to provide nearby north-south access across 11th Street.

Old track removal and new track installation began on the east side of the project in Michigan City, where it runs to Michigan Boulevard.

Early this year, the Walsh/Herzog construction team closed 11th Street from Chicago Street to Michigan Boulevard to build the two new along that street and to create an isolated railroad right-of-way and make other safety improvements along a crucial stretch that will include a new 11th Street station and an expected major transit-oriented development residential and business development.

More information is available at doubletrack-nwi.com.

New RDA members

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will have three new board members available for its next meeting. The trio — John Dull, of Crown Point; Jason Gilliana, of Valparaiso; and Don Babcock, of Long Beach — were recently appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to seats that will represent Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in matters pertaining to Transit Development Districts around South Shore Line stations.

The TDDs, in the process of being created now, will collect the incremental growth in property and income taxes for promotion and support of economic development within their half-square-mile boundaries.

Dull is a retired attorney. Gilliana is a partner at Gilliana Pools. Babcock is director of economic development and community relations at Purdue University Northwest.

Their terms last until March 23, 2026.

