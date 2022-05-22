TRANSPORTATION: Road work to require LaPorte County road closures

Work to replace two box culverts along Ind. 212 will require the closure of sections of the state highway in LaPorte County starting as early as Monday.

The closures will also impact the detour route required by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s closure of a section of U.S. 12. That closure is part of the South Shore Line’s Double Track project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation project impacting Ind. 212 will first require a closure between Warnke Road and Pueblo Street. When that work is done, the highway will be close between Fryer Road and Tryon Road.

The official detour will follow U.S. 20, Interstate 94 and U.S. 12.

The closure for U.S. 12, which INDOT said is expected to be in place through May 26, will follow the same detour as the Ind. 212 detour while the two projects are occurring at the same time.

Interstate highway work

Crumb rubber/crack seal operations will require overnight lane closures on westbound Interstate 94 between Ind. 49 and Ind. 249 this week, INDOT announced last week. The closures are scheduled to last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning.

Meanwhile, INDOT Deputy Commissioner Matt Deitchley told the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission at its meeting last week that concrete patching work will begin on I-94 in Lake County in the next couple weeks, and also on Interstate 65 in June.

State road work updates are available on the INDOT northwest district’s social media accounts, and on the agency’s 511in.org website.

Mowing season underway

Deitchley also told NIRPC members that INDOT is currently making its first mowing pass along state highways in the northwest district now. He said the state agency makes three passes during the spring and summer.

“If we get a lot of rain, it can get kind of high in between,” Deitchley acknowledged.

Bike safety program

INDOT has begun a program to distribute bicycle helmets to first and second grade students.

Deitchley said the northwest district, which includes Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and White counties, is distributing 14,000 helmets, with more to come.

The program includes bike safety presentations for schools that request them. Schools are invited to request helmets for next fall at the website bikesafeindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.