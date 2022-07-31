TRANSPORTATION: State highway projects include pavement marking, crack sealing on interstates

Rolling lane closures on Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 will continue for approximately three weeks for pavement marking and crack sealing operations, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced last week.

The firm Traffic Control Specialists will conduct overnight operations on I-65 in Lake and Jasper counties. According to INDOT, slow-moving maintenance vehicles will be refurbishing raised pavement markings on several sections of I-65 from mile marker 201 near U.S. 24/Remington northward to marker 262, north of I-94 near the Indiana Toll Road. Work is being conducted from approximately 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Aug. 8.

Raised pavement marking replacement will also take place on several sections of I-94 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, ranging from mile marker 13 just east of I-65 eastward to marker 35 near U.S. 421/Michigan City. Work on I-94 will be performed from approximately 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. from Wednesday through Aug. 19.

INDOT crews are also using slow-moving maintenance vehicles for crack-sealing work on I-94 eastbound in Porter County. The work will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for two weeks between Ind. 249 and Ind. 49.

Lane reduction on bridge to port

The Ind. 249 bridge to the port of Indiana Burns Harbor will be reduced to one traffic lane on or after Monday as INDOT contractor Elias Construction Co. begins a bridge rehabilitation project expected to last through late September. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic through the work zone.

Ind. 2 resurfacing through Lowell

Resurfacing of Ind. 2 from U.S. 41 to Mississippi Street in the Lowell area will begin on or after Monday, INDOT announced.

The project, being performed by Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will require alternating lane closures for patching, resurfacing and other construction activities. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring during a project expected to last through mid-November.

New traffic light in Valpo

The city of Valparaiso has installed a new traffic signal at the Ind. 130 and Froberg Road intersection. The signal will begin with a flashing light in the first days after installation and then become a signaled crossing Monday.

The project is among the city infrastructure projects detailed on an online map available at tinyurl.com/ValpoWorks.

Infrastructure bill funding opportunities

As the U.S. Department of Transportation continues to collect applications for discretionary funding grants created or expanded by the federal infrastructure bill, members of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission received a reminder at their July meeting about three programs of particular interest in the Region.

NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner pointed to the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, Safe Streets for All and the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program as three worth noting. Application deadlines for them are Oct. 13, Sept. 15 and Oct. 4, respectively.

Reconnecting Communities has funding for a total of $50 million in planning grants and $145 million in construction grants for projects that "redress the legacy of harm caused by transportation infrastructure, including barriers to opportunity, displacement, damage to the environment and public health, limited access, and other hardships." Individual planning grants can total $2 million and construction grants can range from $5 million to $100 million.

The Safe Streets grants, totaling $1 billion nationally, are available to "support planning, infrastructure, behavioral, and operational initiatives to prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets." Individual grants can total $200,000 to $50 million and constitute a maximum of 80% of a project's cost.

The Railroad Crossing Elimination grants will top $573 million nationally, with a minimum of $1 million for individual projects, to fund up to 80% of "highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects."