CROWN POINT — Trash and some historic treasures were unearthed during cleanup Friday of the Old Lake County Courthouse attic and bell tower.
Spearheading the dusty and dirty cleanup, which included a crew of some 20 volunteers, was Monty Stockton-Fresso, 17, of Dyer.
Stockton-Fresso, a member of Crown Point Boy Scout Troop 45, said he'll present the cleanup project as an Eagle Scout candidate.
One of the best treasures found was the still-working 1878 bell nestled inside the bell tower and made by McShane Bell Foundry of Maryland.
"Just finding this historical artifact was one of the best parts. I've always found history neat," Stockton-Fresso said.
The bell, which has a small dent in the side and isn't in sync with the clock tower, will be renovated, Stockton-Fresso said.
"It will ring. It still works," Stockton-Fresso said.
Stockton-Fresso, a senior at Lake Central High School, said he came up with the idea for the cleanup project because his troop regularly places American flags around the courthouse during various holidays.
He talked to his Scout master about doing something at the courthouse, then approached the Lake Court House Foundation to determine their wishes.
Carrie Napoleon, who serves as managing director for the foundation, said she and the foundation were on board for an attic cleanup.
"The foundation took over the courthouse in 1974 so it's been 40 years or so since there was a major cleanup," Napoleon said.
"He came looking for a project and we've talked for a while about wanting to do a cleanup," Napoleon said. "It's a dirty job and a hard job."
Napoleon said some of the treasures found during the cleanup included original florescent lights from the 1960s, a local newspaper dated 1914, an item believed to be an old-fashioned window transom opener and a wooden star in pieces.
The star was last used on the ledge of the bell tower in the mid-1980s.
"We salvaged anything we could, including wood molding and marble tiles," Napoleon said.
The cleanup crew included members of Boy Scout Troop 45, members of the Order of the Arrow and various Crown Point High School students, Stockton-Fresso said.
Stockton-Fresso said he will be presenting his paperwork to the Scout board and should know by the end of the month if he receives his Eagle Scout badge.