TravelCenters of America stockholders have approved a $1.3 billion acquisition by BP, which fended off a rival bid by the Fortune 500 convenience store giant Arko Corp.

BP will acquire 281 stores in 44 states across the country, including in Gary, Lake Station, Porter, Remington and DeMotte. The deal is slated to close on Monday.

London-based BP, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery, wants to broaden its retail footprint in the United States by taking in more truck stops along interstate highways.

Ohio-based TravelCenters of America operates the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands. Its shareholders voted to approve the merger, in which BP will acquire all outstanding TravelCenters shares for $86 per share in cash, an 84% premium.

More than 72% of the shares outstanding and 93% of the total shares voted for the merger. When the deal is finalized, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BP and its stock will be canceled and no longer traded on NASDAQ.

TravelCenters of America, Inc., is the country's largest publicly traded truck stop chain. Founded in 1972, it employs more than 18,000 workers and operates restaurants including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. Its Gary location on Grant Street, just off the Borman Expressway, has a hybrid Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

BP is paying six times TravelCenters' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past year. It expects to bring in $800 million more in EBITDA by 2025 as a result of the deal and double its global convenience gross margins as it looks to diversify beyond fossil fuel production. It expects that TravelCenters of America's retail network will deliver more than 15% returns.

It's estimated that 70% of TravelCenters' gross margin comes from its convenience store business, which is double BP's convenience store gross margin worldwide.

Virginia-based Arko, one of the largest convenience store chains in the country, offered $92 a share, but the TravelCenters of America board of directors dismissed the offer because of its reliance on outside financing and a timetable that could have sabotaged the BP deal with no guarantee it would end up going forward.