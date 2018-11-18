Being a pet parent can be fun and rewarding. But it also comes with challenges, including health issues, as fur babies can experience chronic illnesses, particularly as they age.
According to Modern Dog Magazine, dogs are prone to many of the same diseases that humans are. These include diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, allergies, skin maladies, inflammatory bowel disease, gingivitis and other periodontal diseases, and even cancer. While a diagnosis of a chronic illness can be devastating, there are many things you can do to improve outcomes, including diet changes and exercise, veterinary care and prescription medication.
An article in Veterinary News notes that cats are prone to chronic diseases including obesity, hyperthyroidism, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and chronic renal insufficiency.
“A pet is part of your family and you have to treat their illness as you would a family member,” said Pamela Huenink, of Munster. Her miniature pinscher Spike, now about 7, was diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis two years ago.
“We relocated to Munster from Wisconsin, and literally as we were unloading our car to move in, Spike was vomiting. He refused food and water,” Huenink said. “A friend recommended a caring local animal clinic and they tested Spike’s blood. The veterinarian saw that the results were similar to another patient’s — a small dog with chronic pancreatitis.”
Medication helped improve Spike’s condition, and the veterinarian recommended that Huenink also control Spike’s diet.
“Spike now eats prescription, low-fat wet and dry food and treats, which are quite pricey compared to regular food,” Huenink said.
But she said it's helped control Spike’s condition, and he is even more energetic than when they adopted him. An additional challenge for Huenink is keeping their toddler from feeding Spike “human food." But the Hueninks’ other dog, Manchester terrier Rocky, is very attached to Spike and alerts his humans when Spike feels ill.
Sandi Divich, of the Miller Beach area of Gary, has an approximately 10-year-old male tiger cat named Clark, a rescue from Sarasota, Florida, who was diagnosed with diabetes a year ago. “I noticed excess urination and thirst and suspected a bladder infection, but his laboratory results revealed diabetes,” she said. “He has an insulin injection every 12 hours. He’s had a rough road, but currently his condition is controlled.”
Dr. Christy Cooper, a veterinarian at the St. John Animal Clinic, said regular exams are crucial for maintaining good pet health. “As pets get older, we recommend a checkup twice a year to detect changes in their health,” she said. “Feed your pet a good diet and be sure they maintain a proper weight, so they’ll be comfortable and live longer.” Cooper said this is particularly important for pets with arthritis, as extra weight can tax the joints.
Treatments for chronic illnesses can become costly, especially diabetes, which requires insulin and syringes, Cooper noted. In addition, it can take extra veterinary visits and blood tests to regulate the diabetes.
Sometimes, even with the best care, a chronic disease can take its toll. Terry Prewitt, also of Miller Beach, had a cocker spaniel named Trudy, who suffered from a chronic skin problem that required a grain-free diet, baths with medicated shampoo and antibiotics for severe itching. Still she would experience flare-ups.
One day, Prewitt said, Trudy went into acute liver failure after routine vaccinations at only 4 years old. She spent three days in an animal hospital receiving intravenous infusions, but her health steadily declined.
Prewitt made the very difficult decision to end Trudy’s suffering.
Pet parents can help prevent some chronic conditions. Cooper recommends a healthy lifestyle, including diet, exercise, weight control and annual checkups, which can uncover issues that pets can’t communicate.