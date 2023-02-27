After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Crown Point Tri Kappa is back in the chocolate Easter egg business.

An assembly line of volunteers worked over the weekend at Crown Point High School to turn out more than 5,000 of the 4-ounce confections in caramel, krunch, peanut butter krunch and peanut butter. Each egg costs $5.

Proceeds will benefit various community organizations and activities as well as the sorority chapter’s scholarship fund.

These retailers will carry them, beginning Wednesday: Artful Garden, Belush Jewelers, Bloom Boutique Salon, Blooming Nails, Brad’s Designs, Café Fresco, All Crown Point Centier Bank locations, Crown Point Toys & Collectibles, Hair Shapers (Sola Salon), Hub Bootery, Jenelle Hardel Salon Studio (Sola Salon), Mandi’s Heritage Flowers, Practically Magic, Sparta Dome, Strack & Van Til (both Crown Point locations), The Yoga Room, Nicole Thomas Salon, Welch’s Stop & Shop, Woof Life.

To order, for retailer locations or other information about Tri Kappa Eggs, email trikappaeggs2023@gmail.com or find Tri Kappa Eggs on Facebook.