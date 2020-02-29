Tri Kappa members prep for Easter egg sale with marathon baking session

CROWN POINT — The sweet smell of heated chocolate filled the air on Friday inside the Crown Point High School cafeteria.
Inside, dozens of Tri Kappa sorority members were busily preparing for sale some 4,000 chocolate Easter Eggs.
The 4-ounce eggs are $5 each and will be available for purchase beginning March 9 at more than 25 retailers.
Last year Tri Kappa made some $10,000 from the annual project, with proceeds going to scholarships given to graduating Crown Point High School seniors, project spokeswoman Karin Brown said.
"(The Easter Eggs sale) is something I'm really proud of," Brown said.
This marks the 21st year Tri Kappa has been doing the project after seeing its success from other Tri Kappa sororities.
The first year the group started the project only 800 eggs were made and in only two flavors.
This year the group offers the eggs in five flavors and will make a total of 4,000 over three days.
"We have 60 active members in our sorority and all will work three shifts or nine hours," Brown said.
Work on the eggs started Wednesday and continued through Friday night with members at different stations throughout the kitchen and cafeteria. Some mixed warmed chocolate and some poured chocolate into molds placed into freezers.
Still other members formed peanut butter and coconut cream fillings to be placed inside the cooled chocolate shells, which were decorated with colorful drizzles in the final stage.
Outside the kitchen, sorority members and some high school student volunteers set up an assembly line to fill colorful boxes that will be used to nestle the finished Easter eggs.
This year's flavors are caramel, coconut cream, krunch, peanut butter krunch and peanut butter.
To order or for further information about Tri Kappa, call the Tri Kappa Egg hotline 219-440-4865, email trikappaeggs@gmail.com or find Tri Kappa Eggs on Facebook.
Arrangements can be made to pre-order and receive the eggs prior to their release to stores, Brown said.
The 2020 local retailers are: Artful Garden, Belush Jewelers, Blooming Nails, Brad’s Designs, Café Fresco, all Crown Point Centier Bank locations, CJ Warren Salon & Spa, Hair Shapers, Hub Bootery, Legacy Team Sports, Michael O’Brien Law, Mullens & Associates, Nicole Thomas Salon, Pappas Restaurant, Rosemary’s Heritage Flowers, Running with Scissors, Salon Sage, Sip Coffeehouse, Sparta Dome, Strack & Van Til (both Crown Point locations), Studio 220, The Yoga Room, and Twelve Islands Restaurant.