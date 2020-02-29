Tri Kappa members prep for Easter egg sale with marathon baking session

CROWN POINT — The sweet smell of heated chocolate filled the air on Friday inside the Crown Point High School cafeteria.

Inside, dozens of Tri Kappa sorority members were busily preparing for sale some 4,000 chocolate Easter Eggs.

The 4-ounce eggs are $5 each and will be available for purchase beginning March 9 at more than 25 retailers.

Last year Tri Kappa made some $10,000 from the annual project, with proceeds going to scholarships given to graduating Crown Point High School seniors, project spokeswoman Karin Brown said.

"(The Easter Eggs sale) is something I'm really proud of," Brown said.

This marks the 21st year Tri Kappa has been doing the project after seeing its success from other Tri Kappa sororities.

The first year the group started the project only 800 eggs were made and in only two flavors.

This year the group offers the eggs in five flavors and will make a total of 4,000 over three days.

"We have 60 active members in our sorority and all will work three shifts or nine hours," Brown said.