Trick-or-treat hours in the Region

Kids throughout Northwest Indiana will be knocking on doors and looking for candy this Halloween, which is Sunday.
Here's a list of trick or treat hours and a list of some special events in the area. Trick-or-treating is on Sunday, unless otherwise noted.
Lake County
Cedar Lake, 5-7 p.m.
Crown Point, 5-7 p.m.
Dyer, 4-7 p.m.
East Chicago, 4-7 p.m.
Gary, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 Harvest Treat event at City Hall, 401 Broadway
Griffith, 5-7 p.m.
Hammond, 5-7 p.m.
Highland, 5-7 p.m.
Hobart, 5-7 p.m.
Lakes of the Four Seasons, 5-7 p.m.
Lake Station, 5-7:30 p.m.
Lowell, 5-7 p.m.
Merrillville, 5-7 p.m.
Munster, 5-7 p.m.
New Chicago, 5-7 p.m.
Schererville, 5-7 p.m.
St. John, 5-7 p.m.
Whiting, 5-7 p.m.
Winfield, 5-7 p.m.
Porter County
Aberdeen, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Burns Harbor, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chesterton, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hebron, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Kouts, 5-7 p.m.
Ogden Dunes, 4-7 p.m.
Portage, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Porter, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
South Haven, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Valparaiso, 5:30-7:30 p.m
Wheeler, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
LaPorte County
LaCrosse, 5-7 p.m.
LaPorte, 6-8 p.m.
Long Beach, 5-7 p.m.
Michigan City, 4-6 p.m.
Wanatah, 5-7 p.m.
Westville, 5-7 p.m.
Cook County
Calumet City, 3-6 p.m.
Lansin, 4-7 p.m.
Special events
Join Freedom Church in East Chicago from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday for a Trunk or Treat Celebration. The event is being held in the parking lot behind the Rent-A-Center across from the church building at 4802 Olcott Ave. There will be candy, games, music, snacks and a bounce house. Bring your family and dress in your favorite costumes.
There will be a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Crown Point Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave.
There will be a Fright Lights Laser Show at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond.
The city of Hobart will hold a Halloween Golf Cart Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday downtown. There will also be a Halloween Party at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road.
There will be a Haunted Trails & Family Fall Fest event from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. Highway 12, in Michigan City.
The Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave., Munster, will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
There will be a Light up the Gourds! Illuminated Walking Pumpkin Trail event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday at Imagination Glen Park, West, 2275 McCool Road, Portage.
There will be a Family Friendly Haunted Walking Tour of Valparaiso, Porter County Museum, 153 S. Franklin St. Valparaiso on Saturday. Call 219-714-3761 for times and more information.
