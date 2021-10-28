 Skip to main content
Trick-or-treat hours in the Region
Jax and Phoenix Arkkelin, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, show their plague doctor costumes during the downtown Valparaiso trick-or-treat night on Friday. "I'm all about scary," Phoenix said.

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

Kids throughout Northwest Indiana will be knocking on doors and looking for candy this Halloween, which is Sunday.

Here's a list of trick or treat hours and a list of some special events in the area. Trick-or-treating is on Sunday, unless otherwise noted.

Lake County

Cedar Lake, 5-7 p.m.

Crown Point, 5-7 p.m.

Dyer, 4-7 p.m.

East Chicago, 4-7 p.m.

Gary, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 Harvest Treat event at City Hall, 401 Broadway

Griffith, 5-7 p.m.

Hammond, 5-7 p.m.

Highland, 5-7 p.m.

Hobart, 5-7 p.m.

Lakes of the Four Seasons, 5-7 p.m.

Lake Station, 5-7:30 p.m.

Lowell, 5-7 p.m.

Merrillville, 5-7 p.m.

Munster, 5-7 p.m.

New Chicago, 5-7 p.m.

Schererville, 5-7 p.m.

St. John, 5-7 p.m.

Whiting, 5-7 p.m.

Winfield, 5-7 p.m.

Porter County

Aberdeen, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Burns Harbor, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chesterton, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hebron, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Kouts, 5-7 p.m.

Ogden Dunes, 4-7 p.m.

Portage, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Porter, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

South Haven, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Valparaiso, 5:30-7:30 p.m

Wheeler, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LaPorte County

LaCrosse, 5-7 p.m.

LaPorte, 6-8 p.m.

Long Beach, 5-7 p.m.

Michigan City, 4-6 p.m.

Wanatah, 5-7 p.m.

Westville, 5-7 p.m.

Cook County

Calumet City, 3-6 p.m.

Lansin, 4-7 p.m.

Special events

Join Freedom Church in East Chicago from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday for a Trunk or Treat Celebration. The event is being held in the parking lot behind the Rent-A-Center across from the church building at 4802 Olcott Ave. There will be candy, games, music, snacks and a bounce house. Bring your family and dress in your favorite costumes.

There will be a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Crown Point Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave.

There will be a Fright Lights Laser Show at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond.

The city of Hobart will hold a Halloween Golf Cart Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday downtown. There will also be a Halloween Party at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road.

There will be a Haunted Trails & Family Fall Fest event from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. Highway 12, in Michigan City.

The Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave., Munster, will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a Light up the Gourds! Illuminated Walking Pumpkin Trail event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday at Imagination Glen Park, West, 2275 McCool Road, Portage.

There will be a Family Friendly Haunted Walking Tour of Valparaiso, Porter County Museum, 153 S. Franklin St. Valparaiso on Saturday. Call 219-714-3761 for times and more information.

