Trick-or-treat hours in the Region

There will be a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Crown Point Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave.

There will be a Fright Lights Laser Show at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond.

The city of Hobart will hold a Halloween Golf Cart Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday downtown. There will also be a Halloween Party at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road.

There will be a Haunted Trails & Family Fall Fest event from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. Highway 12, in Michigan City.

The Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave., Munster, will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a Light up the Gourds! Illuminated Walking Pumpkin Trail event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday at Imagination Glen Park, West, 2275 McCool Road, Portage.

There will be a Family Friendly Haunted Walking Tour of Valparaiso, Porter County Museum, 153 S. Franklin St. Valparaiso on Saturday. Call 219-714-3761 for times and more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.