A Merrillville church installed a new pastor.

Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church ordained Brian J. Nygaard as its new pastor.

“It is with great joy that Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, Merrillville, announces the ordination and installation of our new pastor Brian J. Nygaard at a special service," said Greg Kamplain, head of lay ministers at the Lutheran Church. “After a year of vacancy, the Holy Spirit blessed our church with a wonderful new pastor and family.”

Pastor Nygaard graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne. He worked in finance before answering a call to the ministry.

Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church is a Lutheran church at 7950 Marshall St. in Merrillville that's affiliated with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

The church started in 1944 with Rev. Jack Muhlenbruch as the first fulltime pastor. He also served as pastor of Immanuel Church in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood and Hope Lutheran in Cedar Lake before departing for an opportunity in Fort Wayne. It purchased the first parcel of land at the corner of U.S. 30 and Marshall Street in Merrillville in 1948, adding more parcels over the next few years.

Construction on the church began in 1951 with the dedication taking place the following April. It included a 133-year-old bell from a one-room schoolhouse in Pennsylvania but the bell has not been rung since the 1970s after the wooden framework rotted away.

The church soon added a kindergarten and a Call-A-Month Club. It expanded in 1977 just a year after burning its mortgage, adding more Sunday School space. It brought in Deaconess students form Valparaiso to teach Sunday School and confirmation.

It's continued to grow over the years, adding a children's choir and a new Allen Digital Computer Organ while serving hundreds of parishioners.